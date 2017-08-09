School News

× Expand Emma, eighth grade, and Sarah, sixth grade, have been at Saint Bridget since 2011. (Photo by Jay Paul)

High-Tech Renovation: Saint Bridget Catholic School adds new middle school space

Saint Bridget Catholic School has acquired and renovated the historic Westhampton Baptist Church as its new middle school space. The former Baptist church, which is two blocks west of the Catholic school, relocated westward in 2015. Now, the school’s 150 middle school students have access to labs, tech spaces complete with 3D printers, and multifunctional classrooms. The sanctuary was also renovated into a performing arts space while still maintaining the historical integrity of the chamber.

“The design of the middle school was to create a true middle school environment for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students,” says George Sadler, head of school.

The new space frees seven classrooms in the school and space that was being used in Saint Bridget Catholic Church.

× Expand There are already 32 Cristo Rey schools nationwide. (Photo courtesy Cristo Rey Richmond High School)

Cristo Rey Richmond High School delays opening one year

Cristo Rey Richmond High School — a small Catholic school that aims to serve students in low-income communities — has delayed its opening to the fall of 2019. The school originally was scheduled to open in 2018, but a recent gift of 2.5 acres next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church changed plans, says Dontrese Brown, chair of the school’s prelaunch committee. The group previously considered renovating existing school sites but now plans to build from the ground up.

The Cristo Rey model started in Chicago as a way to educate economically disadvantaged urban youth. In 20 years, the school has expanded to 32 sites in 21 states. Students don’t have to pay to attend CristoRey but must work a certain number of hours fora company that pledges sponsorship dollars to the school.

“These students will help transform their communities by breaking the cycle of poverty, failure and violence often associated with urban communities because they are changing their dynamic,” Brown says.

× Expand Student from St. Catherine's School junior kindergarten (Photo courtesy St. Catherine's School)

Prekindergarten to launch at Saint Catherine’s School

St. Catherine’s School will start its Early Learners program for girls this fall. To enroll, students must be 3 years old by Sept. 30, pass a development assessment and be toilet-trained. The program will emphasize social- and motor-skill development, literacy, numeracy, creative movement and outdoor education.

Carpool will begin at 7:30 a.m., with after-school care options for Early Learners available until 6 p.m. at St. Catherine’s. A full-day option from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a half-day option from 8 a.m. to noon.

The program will be housed in Miss Jennie’s, a house built for school founder Virginia Randolph Ellett.

× Expand Students at a VSU small farm outreach mechanics class (Photo courtesy LOCAL STEW U)

Alternative high blends agriculture and academics

It’s likely few high schoolers imagine arriving to school and feeding goats and chickens instead of rushing to their desks before the morning bell. But it could soon be a reality for some of the region's teens with the planned opening of the LOCAL STEW U school this fall. “It doesn’t take rocket science to see that some kids just aren’t designed to sit at a desk and learn in segmented pieces,” says Resi Connell, LOCAL STEW U founder. “So, I started developing more project-based learning so kids can learn in context.”

Connell, who is considering a Petersburg property for the school, hopes the program will inspire a number of students to work in agriculture, whether in food science or on a farm. There are 22 students currently enrolled.

Riverside School staff changes

Riverside School has recently welcomed Hal Waller as its new head of school and Cindy DiCello as director of development.

Both DiCello and Waller say they believe in the school’s mission to empower and remediate children whose language arts skills are below grade level.

Waller, who enters his role this fall, served as lower school principal at Veritas for three years. Previously, he served in administrative and teaching roles at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with students that are creative, and I think students at Riverside fit that bill,”he says.

DiCello joins the staff after serving as development director for Sports Backers. She says she was inspired to join Riverside after witnessing the progress her 11-year-old son, Jackson, made as a student at the school.