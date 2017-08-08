Let’s Admit It

× Expand St. Christopher's offers robotics in its upper school. (Photo courtesy St. Christopher's School)

With so many educational options available, most families can use a little guidance when it comes to admissions calendars and processes at local private schools. We checked in with 10 local schools to find some answers for families of future kindergarteners, middle- and high-schoolers who are interested in the independent school route.

If your child is pre-kindergarten

Considering a private kindergarten? Then it is not a bad idea to start exploring when your child is 4 or even 3 years old, many school administrators suggest. You’ll want to apply for kindergarten by December or January of your child’s final pre-K year, and the process typically includes testing, interviews and family visits. Early applications also help when considering financial aid to fund your child’s tuition.

At Elijah House Academy in Chesterfield County, Admissions Coordinator K.J. Washington conducts tests and interviews with children and parents, and often receives 40 applications for 15 spaces. “We have a waiting list,” he says, so there is some flexibility for children who apply by January and don’t get in. “It all depends, and that’s why we encourage families to apply as early as possible.” Likewise, at The Steward School in Henrico County, Director of Admissions Robin Oliff suggests applying by the second week of January, because many area schools send acceptance letters by the third week of February. Steward does not have a waiting list or pool for kindergartners. At Saint Bridget School, children take a standardized readiness assessment administered by teachers, and each fall, the school hosts an open house for families of prospective kindergartners.

× Expand Sabra Willhite, a teacher at The Steward School, takes a moment for one-on-one instruction. (Photo courtesy The Steward School)

Testing is fairly standardized for many incoming kindergartners: The WPPSI-IV (Wechsler Preschool and Primary Scale of Intelligence) test is used at most Richmond-area schools, and Steward has a readiness screening day when teachers and the headmaster meet all applicants. “We check their fine motor skills. We check basic letters and numbers,” Oliff says, “all the while knowing that their exposure is going to be different, depending on where they were in preschool.”

As far as making sure a school is a good fit for your child, Oliff and Washington heartily recommend visiting early and often. “I would encourage families to be hands-on in the process,” Washington says, and Oliff mentions Steward’s “Play With a Purpose” day for kindergarten applicants to test out the toys and classrooms so they’re familiar with the school.

“My first advice is to consider all their options,” says Pamela Wray, who was Saint Bridget’s admissions and development director for eight years before taking the same position at St. Joseph’s School in Petersburg this summer. “There are wonderful public schools, private schools and parochial schools. My best advice is to consider that there is more than one right school for your child. I think the more you look, the better decision you make.” She also recommends talking to parents whose children already attend a school, and not to put all of your hopes on one school.

If your child is turned down, often an admissions counselor or another person will be able to answer questions and offer advice. Sometimes, a child may benefit from an extra year in preschool, Washington says, or perhaps further testing, adds Oliff. For every family, whether their child is admitted at Steward or not, Oliff and her colleagues offer feedback on what kind of learner the child is and what sort of educational needs he or she has.

“My wish for every parent is that you have that moment when you know your child is in the right place,” Wray says.

For the middle-school crowd

One important thing to note: Private middle schools often start at fifth grade, a year before public middle schools. That doesn’t mean that your child, if moving from public to private, needs to start in fifth. But it does mean you may want to start looking at schools in third or fourth grade.

Testing, again, is fairly standardized at area middle schools. Sabot at Stony Point, like other schools, gives applicants the WISC test (Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children) and an in-house assessment of math and literacy. Collegiate School also gives the CTP (Comprehensive Testing Program) and ERB (Educational Records Bureau) admissions tests used at many competitive private schools. At Orchard House School, however, testing is not required, although applicants have one-on-one and family interviews, and the school considers assessments from their past teachers.

Beyond academics, schools for middle-schoolers are focused on supporting students through a traditionally difficult period of childhood while letting them have freedom to figure out their own paths. “When you get into middle school, it’s a little bit of a different ball of wax, because children are becoming more independent,” says Maggie Barrett, director of admissions for Sabot at Stony Point. “Sixth grade — for anybody — is pretty rocky. You need to let your child bump up against the things that are hard. That helps them build resilience, rather than parents coming to the rescue.”