Bedden Out

After emergency meetings held behind closed doors last week, the Richmond School Board determined it no longer desired the services of Superintendent Dana Bedden. On June 30, he will leave the school system that he has led since January 2014.

The board came to this decision late Friday night and announced it in an email sent Saturday afternoon. In a statement, the board thanked Bedden for his tenure and wished him well. It continued, “The School Board remains committed to creating the best environment for students to learn, thrive and grow. It is our intent to immediately seek new leadership that shares our vision.”

Forty-eight hours later, board members — even the ones returning phone calls — are mum about how they came to the decision and why they ultimately decided to part ways with the superintendent. Online, theories abound: Was it the stagnant standardized test scores? Was it the recently announced U.S. Department of Education investigation into how the division disciplines its students? Was it politically motivated?

Reached by phone this morning, Dawn Page, the board’s chairwoman who represents the South Richmond 8th District, said “philosophical differences” led to the “mutually agreed upon decision.” She declined to elaborate further. The chairwoman also rebuffed questions about the manner in which the board made the decision — in a closed meeting with no opportunity for public input.

“You don’t discuss personnel matters in a public meeting. It’s a personnel matter, and so personnel matters you just don’t discuss,” Page said. “Again, it was mutually agreed upon, and the board is moving in a new direction. We’re committed to the school system and making it the best school system it can be for every child in the city of Richmond.”

Of the calls placed Monday to the board’s eight other members, Cindy Menz-Erb (3rd District), Patrick Sapini (5th District), Felicia Cosby (6th District) and Linda Owen (9th District) did not respond by our deadline.

Four members answered calls. Each directed questions about Bedden to Page.

“For right now, I’m directing all press inquiries to Dawn [Page] until things are solidified,” said Liz Doerr, who represents the West End 1st District. “We’re managing the final details of contracts, and so because we’re in lawyer land, I’m respectfully going to forward everything to Dawn [Page].”

The board must finalize its severance agreement with Bedden and find an interim replacement to take over for him on July 1.

“I do think that we are going to very expeditiously be in a place where we can move forward on a search for leadership and be able to have a robust conversation – conversations, plural – with all our stakeholders as it relates to new leadership and experience, expertise, portfolio, vision,” said Jonathan Young, who represents the Westover Hills-anchored 4th District. “All of that is of critical importance.”

Young, a fervent Bedden critic on the campaign trail last year, declined to answer questions about the board’s decision because it concerned a personnel matter that was discussed in closed session, he said. So too did Nadine Marsh-Carter, who represents the East End 7th District. After deferring questions to Page, she stressed the importance of moving on.

“Our commitment to the amazing things that are happening in Richmond, like the education compact and the implementation of a new strategic plan, are real, and I would hope the public would focus on the future, because that’s what’s best for our kids,” Marsh-Carter said.

Scott Barlow, who represents the Fan-anchored 2nd District, also directed questions to Page, but broke with fellow board members by expressing frustration with the decision.

“I have been an advocate to continue to work with Dr. Bedden, and I’m very disappointed by this,” Barlow said.

Bedden declined an interview request through a district spokesperson.

The School Board’s next formal meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 1.