Circles of Support

It started with a book. Four years ago, while Kimberly Vullo was serving as a member of the education committee at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, she says, the committee decided to study the book “What Every Church Member Should Know About Poverty.” That led to a two-day program in early 2016 featuring its co-author Ruby Payne.

The program was open to the community, and 300 people attended the first evening. The next day, 100 people came, and 70 responded to an invitation to sign up if they wanted to do something more. Those volunteers continued to meet, forming what would become Richmond’s chapter of Circles USA (and one of two in Virginia; the other started in Ashland three years ago). The organization’s model fit what Vullo’s group was looking for: a program based on relationships, one that complements, rather than duplicates, existing services and one that had a way to measure effectiveness.

At the center of the Circles concept is a “circle leader” — someone who applies to participate in the two-year program or is referred by a local agency, school or congregation and “who is motivated to work toward economic stability,” says Vullo, Circles RVA’s executive director. Circle leaders each are paired with two “allies,” volunteers who go through six weeks of training and commit to spending two to eight hours per month assisting circle leaders in working toward their goals — such as finding a new job or furthering their education — and making connections with the resources they need.

“It’s about expanding social networks,” Vullo says. “We’re saying, ‘This is your chance to define your future.’ ”

Now, after more than two years of organizing, training and fundraising, Circles RVA is recruiting its first class of a dozen circle leaders, which would start in late August.

A dietitian who worked in business development, Vullo moved to Richmond from Scranton, Pennsylvania, where she grew up, about seven years ago. Richmond is very different from her hometown, she says: “Here, I go to a church where Monroe Park is across the street.” Observing the homeless population that gathered there, she says, “It’s hard to see that and not think, ‘Why? What can be done differently?’ ”

She’s still getting used to the idea of leading a nonprofit. “I have no business doing what I’m doing,” she says. “I’m just a person who believes something can be done, and I’m willing to work hard to make sure it does get done.”