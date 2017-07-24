Checks, Please

× Expand Capital One's mobile ATM (Photo courtesy Capital One)

As more people turn to online and mobile banking, the number of visits to bank branches is dropping. Now, some banking companies are finding new ways to meet customers.

A Capital One Café is set to open later this year in Carytown, one of Richmond’s busiest shopping districts. It will be similar to the one in Short Pump Town Center that opened in December. There are also Capital One Cafés in eight other locales: Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, South Florida and St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Besides coffee and pastries, the cafés offer banking services such as checking and consumer credit cards, and they have Capital One “ambassadors” on hand to help with financial questions.

The Northern Virginia-based bank holding company is also bringing mobile ATMs to festivals and events such as the Carytown Watermelon Festival, Richmond Flying Squirrels games and the Highland Park Spring Break celebration in April.

“Our overall goal is to educate visitors and create engagement,” says company spokeswoman Stacy Jones. “It goes back to creating an experience that fits naturally into our customers’ lives.”