Big Sister Is Watching

× Expand Joy Thondique and her mother, Olyn Warfield (Photo courtesy Joy Thondique)

As a college freshman, you might tell your parents and friends how you like your classes, how many people you’ve met or how loud your roommate is. But what about details such as first dates and late-night parties? That’s where the website BiggSiss.com comes in. Launched in July by Richmonder Joy Thondique and her mother, Olyn Warfield, BiggSiss is intended to offer a record of your whereabouts.

For $4 to $6 per month, members add whatever information they want into private “journals.” Information such as whom they are going out with, where they’re going or even what they’re wearing is stored in a secure database for police to use in case anything goes wrong.

“BiggSiss answers the who, what, when, where and why for law enforcement,” Thondique says. “That way, they have a breadcrumb trail in case something bad does happen.”