Real Estate Market Snapshot

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

City Superlatives

Hot neighborhoods around the heart of Richmond

Superstar Performer: RANDOLPH

This in-demand community saw the median number of days on the market halved from eight in 2016 to four in 2017, and a $12.75 increase in average sale price per square foot from year to year.

30 listings in 2017

12: Average days on market

4: Median days on market

$149.27: Average list price per square foot

$148.74: Average sale price per square foot

Other Top Neighborhoods

BROOKLAND PARK

45 listings in 2017

24: Average days on market

12: Median days on market

$123.30: Average list price per square foot

$121.61: Average sale price per square foot

CARVER

26 listings in 2017

30: Average days on market

8: Median days on market

$121.11: Average list price per square foot

$117.89: Average sale price per square foot

CHIMBORAZO

52 listings in 2017

23: Average days on market

7: Median days on market

$146.92: Average list price per square foot

$146.78: Average sale price per square foot

FULTON HILL

49 listings in 2017

63: Average days on market

22: Median days on market

$95.99: Average list price per square foot

$94.38: Average sale price per square foot

ROSEDALE

24 listings in 2017

14: Average days on market

7: Median days on market

$154.61: Average list price per square foot

$154.38: Average sale price per square foot

UNION HILL

27 listings in 2017

13: Average days on market

8: Median days on market

$143.59: Average list price per square foot

$143.08: Average sale price per square foot

Suburban Standouts

Hot single-family-home communities around the metro area

ASHCREEK (Mechanicsville)

70 listings in 2017

25: Average days on market

11: Median days on market

$129.61: Average list price per square foot

$128.73: Average sale price per square foot

SALISBURY (Midlothian)

70 listings in 2017

40: Average days on market

27: Median days on market

$141.12: Average list price per square foot

$138.78: Average sale price per square foot

WELLESLEY (Short Pump)

34 listings in 2017

14: Average days on market

9: Median days on market

$154.08: Average list price per square foot

$152.62: Average sale price per square foot

WYNDHAM (Glen Allen)

89 listings in 2017

39: Average days on market

28: Median days on market

$162.07: Average list price per square foot

$159.83: Average sale price per square foot

Stalwarts: Longtime favorites continue to show strong sales.

GINTER PARK

54 listings in 2017

50: Average days on market

10: Median days on market

$155.50: Average list price per square foot

$155.08: Average sale price per square foot

TUCKAHOE TERRACE

7 listings in 2017

15: Average days on market

15: Median days on market

$226.19: Average list price per square foot

$225.54: Average sale price per square foot

TUCKAHOE VILLAGE

25 listings in 2017

37: Average days on market

16: Median days on market

$123.43: Average list price per square foot

$122.08: Average sale price per square foot

WESTHAM

26 listings in 2017

35: Average days on market

17: Median days on market

$214: Average list price per square foot

$209.19: Average sale price per square foot

What’s New

New-build home sales are surging across Metro Richmond. Here’s a snapshot that includes single family, townhomes and condominium sales.

HANOVER COUNTY

2017: 411

2016: 367

2015: 358

Notable Sellers: Cool Spring West, Rutland, Adams Farm and Ashland Park

SHORT PUMP

2017: 138

2016: 62

2015: 83

Notable Sellers: GreenGate, Saunders Station

HENRICO COUNTY

2017: 619

2016: 418

2015: 462

Notable Sellers: Oakleys Chase (Highland Springs), Holloway at Wyndham Forest (Glen Allen), Church Road Glen (Far West End) and Castleton (Varina)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

2017: 1,156

2016: 920

2015: 827

Notable Housing Options: Collington (Midlothian), Harpers Mil (Chesterfield), Meadowville Landing (Chester), Foxcreek (Chesterfield), Magnolia Green (Moseley), Hallsley (Midlothian) and retirement community Villas at Dogwood (Chesterfield)

CHESTERFIELD’S BOOMTOWN

Sales of new homes in Chesterfield are especially hot in Area 62, between Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street Road, from Powhite Parkway to just past Highway 288.

2017: 539

2016: 402

2015: 385

Notable New Housing Options: Foxcreek (Chesterfield), Magnolia Green (Moseley), Hallsley (Midlothian) and Villas at Dogwood (age-restricted community, Chesterfield)

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND

2017: 171

2016: 149

2015: 108

Market Conditions, April 2018

Richmond metropolitan area

× Expand Click upper-right corner to expand image.

× Expand Click upper-right corner to expand image.

Highlights:

The current median sale price was 2 percent higher than in March.

This April, the median sale price was $245,000, an increase of 7 percent compared to last year.

Sources: Carrie Parker and First Choice Realty; MIS; Long & Foster Market Conditions Report, April 2018