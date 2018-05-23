Real Estate Market Snapshot

Photo by Thinkstock
City Superlatives
Hot neighborhoods around the heart of Richmond
Superstar Performer: RANDOLPH
This in-demand community saw the median number of days on the market halved from eight in 2016 to four in 2017, and a $12.75 increase in average sale price per square foot from year to year.
30 listings in 2017
12: Average days on market
4: Median days on market
$149.27: Average list price per square foot
$148.74: Average sale price per square foot
Other Top Neighborhoods
BROOKLAND PARK
45 listings in 2017
24: Average days on market
12: Median days on market
$123.30: Average list price per square foot
$121.61: Average sale price per square foot
CARVER
26 listings in 2017
30: Average days on market
8: Median days on market
$121.11: Average list price per square foot
$117.89: Average sale price per square foot
CHIMBORAZO
52 listings in 2017
23: Average days on market
7: Median days on market
$146.92: Average list price per square foot
$146.78: Average sale price per square foot
FULTON HILL
49 listings in 2017
63: Average days on market
22: Median days on market
$95.99: Average list price per square foot
$94.38: Average sale price per square foot
ROSEDALE
24 listings in 2017
14: Average days on market
7: Median days on market
$154.61: Average list price per square foot
$154.38: Average sale price per square foot
UNION HILL
27 listings in 2017
13: Average days on market
8: Median days on market
$143.59: Average list price per square foot
$143.08: Average sale price per square foot
Suburban Standouts
Hot single-family-home communities around the metro area
ASHCREEK (Mechanicsville)
70 listings in 2017
25: Average days on market
11: Median days on market
$129.61: Average list price per square foot
$128.73: Average sale price per square foot
SALISBURY (Midlothian)
70 listings in 2017
40: Average days on market
27: Median days on market
$141.12: Average list price per square foot
$138.78: Average sale price per square foot
WELLESLEY (Short Pump)
34 listings in 2017
14: Average days on market
9: Median days on market
$154.08: Average list price per square foot
$152.62: Average sale price per square foot
WYNDHAM (Glen Allen)
89 listings in 2017
39: Average days on market
28: Median days on market
$162.07: Average list price per square foot
$159.83: Average sale price per square foot
Stalwarts: Longtime favorites continue to show strong sales.
GINTER PARK
54 listings in 2017
50: Average days on market
10: Median days on market
$155.50: Average list price per square foot
$155.08: Average sale price per square foot
TUCKAHOE TERRACE
7 listings in 2017
15: Average days on market
15: Median days on market
$226.19: Average list price per square foot
$225.54: Average sale price per square foot
TUCKAHOE VILLAGE
25 listings in 2017
37: Average days on market
16: Median days on market
$123.43: Average list price per square foot
$122.08: Average sale price per square foot
WESTHAM
26 listings in 2017
35: Average days on market
17: Median days on market
$214: Average list price per square foot
$209.19: Average sale price per square foot
What’s New
New-build home sales are surging across Metro Richmond. Here’s a snapshot that includes single family, townhomes and condominium sales.
HANOVER COUNTY
2017: 411
2016: 367
2015: 358
Notable Sellers: Cool Spring West, Rutland, Adams Farm and Ashland Park
SHORT PUMP
2017: 138
2016: 62
2015: 83
Notable Sellers: GreenGate, Saunders Station
HENRICO COUNTY
2017: 619
2016: 418
2015: 462
Notable Sellers: Oakleys Chase (Highland Springs), Holloway at Wyndham Forest (Glen Allen), Church Road Glen (Far West End) and Castleton (Varina)
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY
2017: 1,156
2016: 920
2015: 827
Notable Housing Options: Collington (Midlothian), Harpers Mil (Chesterfield), Meadowville Landing (Chester), Foxcreek (Chesterfield), Magnolia Green (Moseley), Hallsley (Midlothian) and retirement community Villas at Dogwood (Chesterfield)
CHESTERFIELD’S BOOMTOWN
Sales of new homes in Chesterfield are especially hot in Area 62, between Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street Road, from Powhite Parkway to just past Highway 288.
2017: 539
2016: 402
2015: 385
Notable New Housing Options: Foxcreek (Chesterfield), Magnolia Green (Moseley), Hallsley (Midlothian) and Villas at Dogwood (age-restricted community, Chesterfield)
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND
2017: 171
2016: 149
2015: 108
Market Conditions, April 2018
Richmond metropolitan area
Click upper-right corner to expand image.
Highlights:
- The current median sale price was 2 percent higher than in March.
- This April, the median sale price was $245,000, an increase of 7 percent compared to last year.
