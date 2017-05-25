Real Estate Market Snapshot

Here’s our neighborhood shortlist of some solid up-and-comers, consistent suburban standouts and stalwart performers, using the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service’s resale data, as well as insights gleaned from Realtors interviewed for our 2017 Real Estate Guide and a 2017 Zillow forecast for the Richmond region. In some of these neighborhoods, the purchase of homes that need extensive renovation affects results. (Please consult a Realtor for the latest statistics. Thank you to Realtor Carrie Parker for her assistance.)

There was a 30 percent increase in sales price per square foot in Union Hill in 2016 vs. 2015.

Housing in Westham is selling almost twice as fast in 2016 as 2015.