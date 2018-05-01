May 2018 Issue

× Expand Pop’s Market on Grace (Photo by Kate Thompson Feucht)

64 / Sounds of Summer Looking for hot fun in the summertime? Start your quest with our Summer Music Guide, featuring a list of venues and festivals with some of the best sounds under the sun.

69 / Meet Saw Black The singer-songwriter’s new release is a brooding soundtrack of rustic existentialism. By Don Harrison

70 / That Colossal Shadow No matter where we stand — here, in Paris or in New Delhi — what does any statue really mean? By Harry Kollatz Jr.

74 / Great Takeout More than 30 spots around the region that deliver top-notch to-go dishes. Plus: rating the delivery apps, healthy meal delivery options, wines to pair with your on-the-fly food and more. By Sarah Geroux, Piet E. Jones, Todd Kliman, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

107 / Good Neighbors The spirit of volunteerism fuels community projects in Goochland County. By Joan Tupponce

114 / Urban Appeal Boomers and millennials are seeking more urban amenities in suburban settings. By Elizabeth Ferris

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / Pop Culture As the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack hits a milestone, a former contest winner looks back at disco glory.

28 / Politics Candidates from the Democratic, Libertarian and Whig parties seek to unseat Rep. Dave Brat in the 7th congressional district.

30 / My Take The Herald-Progress’s closure leaves a void in Hanover. By Samantha Willis

32 / News Community programs offer needed stability for youth aging out of foster care.

36 / Flashback Filmmakers explore the life and career of the late judge Robert Merhige Jr. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

176 / Flip to the Back A timeout with Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Willie Harris.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

39 / Datebook Dogtown does the anniversary dance, Magna Carda renegotiates the trap deal, Brian Wilson revisits “Pet Sounds” and the California Honeydrops are dripping sweet soul.

43 / Q&A Trixie Matell isn’t just another folk-country comedy drag artist who wants your money.

44 / Spotlight TheatreLab examines sibling rivalry in its take on the Broadway hit “Topdog/Underdog.”

46 / Profile Without a cape or utility belt, Chicano Batman might liberate you with its music.

LIVING

49 / Travel Roanoke is a shining star of a destination.

52 / Style Make a splash with your gear for the beach.

54 / Shop Talk Plant-inspired jewelry from Shade Metals

56 / Family Tech-enhanced tools to help city kids learn about the natural world By Jason Tesauro

60 / Health Minutes count in treating a stroke.

62 / Picture This Celebrating Women Who Dare and having fun at the Cati Gras

DINING

161 / Review Little Nickel

164 / Ingredient Fava beans

166 / Profile Sue and James Lee of Havana ’59 West End

168 / Book Tuffy Stone’s first cookbook

169 / Beer Sherpa Orange Blossom Honey Ale

170 / 5 Faves Korean fare

172 / First Person So you want to open a restaurant? By Rebecca Thomas