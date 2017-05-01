May 2017 issue

× Expand Hot dogs provided by City Dogs; photo by Jeff Saxman

64 / ‘An Instrument to Be Played’ Set to open this fall, VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art is viewed as a catalyst that will expand Richmond’s horizons. By Gary Robertson

70 / Going Analog When it’s time to take a break from social media and engage in real life, here are some new groups that will help you connect far beyond the screen. By Kate Andrews

74 / Cheap Eats The best $5, $10 and $15 food finds around town, and other ways to stretch your dining dollars.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor / Contributors

THE LOCAL

28 / Media Digital storytelling for diverse millennials

30/ My Take The region needs to move fast in public transportation — or be left behind. By Benjamin P. Campbell

32/ News Out-of-zone Richmond students find their own ride to school.

36 / Flashback How Harland Bartholomew’s 1946 plan shaped Richmond By Harry Kollatz Jr.

176/ Flip to the Back VMFA Director Alex Nyerges’ favorite work of art

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

39 / Datebook Chicago artist Nate Young installs a textile-rich exhibition at Visual Arts Center of Richmond, the Richmond Triangle Players present a story about parents’ uncertainties and folk singer Gabrielle Louise arrives in Ashland.

43 / Q&A Author Erica Armstrong Dunbar tells how George Washington was seen through the eyes of his slave Ona Judge.

44 / Spotlight The compass points toward the seventh edition of Artspace Gallery’s Radius250 exhibition.

46 / Profile Musician/illustrator Tobin Sprout of Guided by Voices fame conjures the magic of childhood.

LIVING

51 / Style Fun, fashionable kidswear picks from Anthony Bryant

54 / Shop Talk City Baby is a punker’s paradise.

56 / Blended 7 Four rules for rearing food-smart children

60 / Health Parents unite against PANDAS, a condition that may cause neuropsychiatric symptoms in children.

62 / Picture This Dancing With the Richmond Stars and raising brain injury awareness with Community Brain Services

DINING

161 / Review Shagbark

163 / Quick Take Tenka Ramen

164 / 5 Faves Spice things up with these pepper products.

166 / Profile How local restaurants handle big crowds, with tips for your own home dinner parties

168 / Guide This season, find the farmers markets less traveled.

169 / Best Bites The flakiest pastry, plus other great eats

170 / Ingredient You’ve only got a few weeks left to ramp up your meals.

172 / Food Stuffs How the city’s dining boom hurts restaurant hiring By Stephanie Breijo

GUIDES TO GO

Go West

103 / A $7 million indoor sports complex for volleyball in Chesterfield County and other developments South of the James

107 / There’s a second city in the works west of Short Pump.

112 / Can Goochland County grow and still maintain its rural character?

116 / A quarter century of intimate playhouse experiences at the HATTheatre