March 2017 Issue

× Expand On the cover: A collaborative space in McKesson’s new state-of-the-art regional headquarters (Photo by Ansel Olson)

66 / Still on the Field

Shaped by the Syracuse Eight football boycott, Clarence “Bucky” McGill always plays the game his way. By Danita Rountree Green

70 / The Women Behind the Curtain

Meet the female playwrights, directors and designers bringing deep wells of passion and experience to Richmond’s theater community. By Harry Kollatz Jr. and Vanessa Del Fabbro

76 / Great Places to Work

Fifteen businesses in the Richmond region where the workers are valued and the benefits are sublime

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

22 / Boiling Point What’s getting us steamed these days

30 / My Take Why diversity makes media more trustworthy. By Tressie McMillan Cottom

34 / News Chesterfield’s unusual Waterford Park proposal

38 / Flashback John O’Grady’s parade brought a menagerie to Richmond streets. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

184 / Flip to the Back A few of WTVR-CBS 6 meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray’s favorite things

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

43 / Datebook The French Film Festival’s 25th anniversary, Japanese drummers, the latest from Grammy-winning classical performers Eighth Blackbird and more

46 / Spotlight A debut release from rock band Opin on EggHunt Records

48 / Q&A Richmond filmmakers expose the brutal reality of lynching in America.

50 / Profile Behind the beauty: sacred art in Richmond houses of worship

LIVING

53 / Style Metallics are a thing this spring.

56 / Shop Talk A VCU business professor turns entrepreneur, opening House of Floralie.

58 / Health GoBabyGo gets children with movement restrictions rolling.

62 / Family Yoga and pregnancy

64 / Picture This UnmaskingRVA and Diamonds ’N Dice

DINING

173 / Review Spoonbread Bistro

175 / Quick Take Stoplight Gelato Café

176 / Neighborhood A Vietnamese food haven on Horsepen Road

179 / Ingredient Superfood of the sea

180 / Behind the Scenes Brewers harness the power of fermentation.

182 / Food Stuffs A look at VSU’s hops program By Stephanie Breijo

GUIDES TO GO

Go South

103 / What’s new south of the James

108 / Sports tourism in Chesterfield

118 / Welcome to Bon Air.

Camp Guide

154 / Career camps offer insight into professions.

160 / Counselor Care: How qualified are the people overseeing campers?

165 / Directory to summer and day camps