Lowering the Boom

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, many of us look forward to backyard BBQs, pool parties and fireworks illuminating the sky. But your beloved schnauzer might have a very different view of the upcoming celebrations.

Canine Noise Aversion is a term veterinarians use to describe the wide spectrum of anxiety and fear dogs often associate with loud noises and flashes of light.

According to Dr. Larry Winters of Patterson Veterinary Hospital, loud noises can be extremely traumatizing to dogs and cause them to panic, then run, following an instinct to get away from danger. Loud rumbles of thunder or, in this case, exploding fireworks create the sensation that the animal is at high risk of being harmed.

As a pet owner, detecting this disorder before your pup is cowering under the couch is highly unlikely, even for professionals.

Winters says it happened to him. Completely unaware his dog, Mr. Snuff, had any issues, he took him down to the Outer Banks to enjoy a fireworks display close by.

“After they were finished, I looked over and he was gone,” Winters says. “He was extremely laid-back. You wouldn’t think he would have been so afraid.”

Therein lies the problem: Few studies show a correlation between the type of breed and a heightened sense of fear.

“This makes it difficult to pinpoint if your dog suffers from Canine Noise Aversion before the incident,” says Veronica Gerber from Helping Hands Affordable Veterinary Surgery and Dental Care in Scott's Addition. “There’s no way to really know beforehand.”

Dr. Erica Ditzler, an ER vet at Veterinary Referral and Critical Care in Manakin-Sabot, says the two most common breeds to show up in the trauma room are Labradors and German shepherds.

“Although they have hunting qualities and even certify as police dogs, they’re hysterical when it comes to fireworks,” Ditzler says, “but every breed has equal opportunity for high anxiety, especially with fireworks.”

Taking preventive measures is the best way to keep your pet safe. “Thunder Shirts are what our patients at Helping Hands swear by,” says Gerber. Thunder Shirts act as a security blanket for the pet. The snug-fitting fabric of the shirt effectively snuggles the pet, decreasing their anxiety.

Ditzler says that although Thunder Shirts do work, owners should have a plan B, since dogs can tell a difference between thunder and fireworks when smelling smoke in the air. She suggests kenneling your dog in a safe space when fireworks are going off.

“If your dog is crate-trained, they think of the crate as a home, so closing the windows and blinds, putting on the TV for background noise or classical music, along with draping a blanket over top of the kennel, could muffle the noise, creating a comfortable scenario for the dog.”

But she says to do this with caution, as some dogs can perceive the kennel as a trap with no escape. “Distractions are key. I give my dog a Kong toy with peanut butter inside so he has something else to think about versus eating through the drywall or breaking apart the bars of his crate.”

As an ER vet, Ditzler says she and her team prepare themselves for trauma cases, especially during the Fourth of July.

“Fireworks create so much nervous energy in dogs," she says. "One dog was so anxious, he saw his owner from the second story window and jumped.”

Luckily, she was able to fix the dog's broken bones and remove shards of glass from his skin, but since dogs can run away in response to traumatic situations, having them properly ID-ed or microchipped is imperative.

“So many dogs will come in on the fifth, after being lost for 24 hours, due to not having identification,” Ditzler says. “Typically, they’ve been hit by cars or they got out of the yard and into a dog fight.”

She explains that the stress associated with fireworks simulates a war zone for dogs. “They attack each other in hopes of survival.”

In these severe cases, having your pet prescribed a low dosage of anti-anxiety medicine like Fluoxetine or Alprazolam, the generic forms of Prozac and Xanax, may be your best option, says Winters — but only temporarily. “It’s safe for them, but it’s not a permanent solution,” he says.

Counter-conditioning is a method that can help to change your pet’s attitude toward unexpected noises, according to Helping Hands. “You can record loud sounds like trucks, thunder or fireworks. Then play the recording softly in a positive setting while petting your dog and feeding them treats,” says Gerber.

She says this will allow your dog to become more acclimated to hearing the noise. She suggests gradually increasing the volume over a period of time until your dog doesn’t recognize the sounds as “danger” anymore.

Ditzler says that overall, being prepared is the most important thing pet owners can do. “While it’s obvious that you can’t control the reactions of your pets completely, being responsible during the holiday season and trying to avoid loud noises, securing them in a safe space and keeping them away from toxins, such as onions falling on the floor during the family picnic, is the best way to avoid a bad scenario.”