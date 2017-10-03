Spirited Living

× 1 of 3 Expand Joggers at the Spotsylvania Courthouse Battlefield (Photo by Sue Henderson) × 2 of 3 Expand Richmonders Mindy Vaughan (left) and Allison Johnson visit Hartwood Winery to celebrate Vaughan’s new job. (Photo courtesy Hartwood Winery) × 3 of 3 Expand Guests smash grapes at Potomac Point Winery. (Photo courtesy Potomac Point Winery) Prev Next

When visiting Fredericksburg and environs, my husband and I have encountered “Mary” — George Washington’s mother — and, of course, “George,” who grew up at Ferry Farm north of the Rappahannock River in Stafford County (open daily through Oct. 31). On our most recent trip, we met namesakes of the first president and his mother, two copper stills at A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

The Bowman family distillery — synonymous with its “Virginia Gentleman” bourbon — has greatly expanded since opening in 1935. A craft or small-batch company, it produces bourbons, gin, vodka, rum and a popular caramel-bourbon crème liqueur. The distillery is one of 11 stops on the Fredericksburg area’s Grapes and Grains Trail, which includes five wineries and five breweries. Tom and I liked the fact we could set our own pace on the self-guided route. The $15 tickets are good for a year, so we could visit other area attractions over a weekend or on a return visit. Tickets include tours, commemorative tasting glasses, and discounts on tastings and merchandise. We had our choice of exits off Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 1 to trail stops, any of which could provide tickets and the glasses we took with us from stop to stop during our two-day visit.

Grains

Adventure Brewing Co. offers tours of its Spotsylvania County facility on a staff-available basis. After touring the brewing room, we enjoyed fare on-site different from most pubs we’ve visited — a vegetarian Reuben sandwich and fish tacos — with a Stonewall Stout appropriate to area Civil War heritage, and a Fred Red, a deep-red ale with a creamy head.

Nearby lies the Bowman Distillery, which had two different spirits win “World’s Best Bourbon” awards from Whisky Magazine, in 2016 and 2017. Bowman’s special-label bourbons (each with its distinctive flavor, we learned in tasting) sell out soon after hitting the shelves, so the on-site state-alcoholic-beverage store is the ultimate in accessibility.

Grapes

Potomac Point Winery is a Tuscan-style vineyard and winery-villa in Stafford County. After a comprehensive tasting of award-winning wines and some complimentary olive-oil dippings, we lunched at the winery bistro on the veranda overlooking the vineyard, accompanied by Potomac Point’s 2015 La Belle Vie white table wine.

At Hartwood Winery in Fredericksburg, the husband-and-wife team of Jim and Beverly Livingston celebrated their 28th anniversary in the wine business this year. While they make several good whites and reds, the 2012 Petit Bordeaux has a smooth but earthy, smoky-raspberry tone with a hint of chocolate and a slightly peppery finish.

Back in Spotsylvania, we sampled Mattaponi Winery’s fruit wines, including the refreshing strawberry called Odeimin and a peach named Kizismin, still available from summer. The names are drawn from the Native American Algonquin language.

As another trail follower told us regarding Lake Anna Winery, “If Jimmy Buffet had a winery, it would be Lake Anna.” Jeff Heidig, the Lake Anna owner, says wine should be fun. His philosophy showed as we checked out his winery late on a Sunday afternoon. Contemporary background music pervaded the winery and contributed to a lack of wine stuffiness as satirized in the 2004 film “Sideways.”

Shop

We shopped for a gift at Deep Creek Vintage, an antique shop in Spotsylvania that also carries refurbished and painted Americana.

Stay

Stevenson Ridge inn in Spotsylvania is situated on 87 quiet acres convenient to the city and has seven private cottages. Ours was the Corn Crib ($150 to $180 nightly).

