Addressing Gettysburg

× Expand Photo by Jen Goellnitz courtesy Destination Gettysburg

Offering a unique introduction to Gettysburg is difficult, as its significance is already established in the minds of many Americans. Enter along U.S. 30 traveling east, and the split-rail fencing dotting Gettysburg National Battlefield recalls the time when this small Pennsylvania town was the site of the turning point of the Civil War.

It makes sense, then, to begin any exploration of Gettysburg — about a four-and-a-half-hour drive north of Richmond — with the history of the Battle of Gettysburg, the great clash across three days at the beginning of July 1863 when the Union Army defeated an invading Confederate force. The battlefield itself and the memorials to such pivotal sites as Little Round Top, Devil’s Den and the Lutheran Theological Seminary make up plenty of activity for an afternoon. You can start at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, where 12 exhibits telling the story of the battle and the Civil War itself await. Tickets are required, but kids 5 and younger and active military members gain admission for free.

My recommendation is to book a guided tour through SegTours. The company offers Segway rentals for $70, which includes a 30-minute training session before heading outside armed with headphones and accompanied by a staff escort for a recorded audio tour. Booking a guided tour for an additional $15 ensures that a licensed battlefield guide comes along as well, and the experience is unrivaled. You won’t just know that Joshua Chamberlain defended Little Round Top; you’ll know the psychology of the man as well. And at each stop, someone will be there to provide answers to questions you couldn’t ask an audio recording. Choose the Western Battlefield option, a roughly four-hour tour that swings by all the most famous sites of the battle.

I Like Ike

Gettysburg is also home to the Eisenhower National Historic Site, the weekend retreat of 1950s-era President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Tours of the home and farm can be self-guided, although getting to the site requires a shuttle bus trip from the military park’s visitor center. Alternatively, hook up with a park ranger for the Hike With Ike program, where you’ll walk around downtown exploring how Eisenhower spent his time when he wasn’t on the clock. The free tours leave at 7:15 p.m. Thursdays from Gettysburg College.

× Expand Gettysburg College hosts a Fourth of July celebration with an outdoor concert and fireworks. (Photo by Kuhn Minn Ohn courtesy Gettysburg College)

Fun and Fireworks

Downtown, a brisk walk along York Street opens up a world of possibilities for shopping — including another opportunity for a unique dive into history at The Union Drummer Boy, a store filled with authentic Civil War artifacts, including rifles, sabers and a pipe with a bowl carved to look like Abraham Lincoln that sells for a cool $2,350. The Majestic Theater on Carlisle Street is the place to catch live performances or movies. With the exception of July 4, when Gettysburg College hosts its annual free outdoor concert and fireworks bonanza on school grounds, the Majestic is showing classic movies each Wednesday in July. (On July 25, it’s “Blazing Saddles,” for any Mel Brooks fans.)

Dining

Options for food and drink are abundant. Garryowen Irish Pub on Chambersburg Street is a good choice for lunch or dinner. Its friendly and knowledgeable waitstaff can walk you through its formidable list of whiskies and beers. Get a big lunch there and then take a 15-minute drive to Biglerville, where the glass-enclosed tasting room of the Hauser Estate Winery is located. Open daily, it’s a large indoor-outdoor space with plenty of seating and sweeping views of the countryside. You’re free to show up and order glasses of wine, beer and my favorite, Jack’s Hard Cider, which comes in a number of year-round and seasonal varieties. Pack snacks and a board game, and you can sit for hours. On June 23, PA Cider Fest now in its third year, comes to Hauser from noon to 4 p.m., with more than 20 participating cider makers on the schedule. Tickets are $30.

When to Go

There’s always an uptick in events beginning around Memorial Day and carrying through to Labor Day. July probably makes the most sense for the history buffs among us, but if summer heat is what you’re looking to avoid, catching one of the Segway tours of the battlefield in mid-June seems to be optimal.

Where to Stay

There are the usual motels in the area. If you’re traveling as a couple, check out the Brafferton Inn, a bed-and-breakfast just off Lincoln Square on York Street. It puts you in the heart of Gettysburg’s historic district, within walking distance of the battlefield as well as downtown shopping and dining.