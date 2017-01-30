Wintertime Blues

A pop of color can be a cure for even the coldest of days, and a variety of blue is the perfect cooling touch for a warm home in the dead of winter.
Velvet pillow, $145, Ruth & Ollie;Compass cork, $18, and tobacco tray, $22, both Urban Interiors (Photo by Justin Vaughan)
Neighborhood hand towels, $13.75 each, Tweed
Filigree box, $195, Kendra Scott Short Pump (Stylist Devin Pilson also works with Kendra Scott.)
Sake set, $22.95, Mongrel
Vintage glass juicer set, $24, Class and Trash Thrift Antiques Collectibles
Measuring spoons, $14, Ten Thousand Villages
Patterned photo frame, $46, Ruth & Ollie
Hand-woven basket, $49.99, Ten Thousand Villages