New Duds on a Dime

For the fashion-obsessed on a budget, Uptown Cheapskate is opening soon in Midlothian at 1403 W. Huguenot Road. Currently "open to buy," meaning customers can bring in gently used apparel for cash or store credit, the store will sell men’s and women’s clothing in good condition at deep discounts.

Separately owned from the Short Pump location, the new store will be the second to open in Central Virginia. Owner Maggie Mereand says they’re looking to carry what’s trending. “We’re looking for items that are current, and everybody’s got classics in their closet, too,” she says. Visit facebook.com/UptownMidlothian for updates on a grand opening date.