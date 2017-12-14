Studio Stitches

× Expand Photo by Dominic Hernandez

When Elizabeth Cogar of Studio Two Three (and R•Home contributor) got the idea to create and sell an embroidery sampler kit, she knew she wanted local artist Chris Milk Hulburt to design it, because of his whimsical style.

“I wanted these kits to be fun,” she says, “and very unlike traditional embroidery kits.”

Complete with tiny scissors, needle and thread, the kit includes everything needed, but it’s up to the crafter to decide how they want it to look, down to the type of stitch and color of the thread used for each animal and plant.

Kits cost $25 and are available at Studio Two Three and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.