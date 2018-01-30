Refreshed Style

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

At age 50, Polly Wood decided she wanted to embark on a new venture. So, she left the corporate life last summer and bought Sterling Boutique, at 2622 Buford Road. She refreshed the women’s boutique and reopened the store in September, retaining employees Susan Davis and Sally White.

Customers of the 16-year-old business will find that their favorite designers and pieces are still available, and Wood has also brought in new designers and inventory. The shop sells handbags, scarves, soaps and apparel, but the biggest draw is its jewelry. Unique pieces from designers including Echo of the Dreamer, Amy Kahn Russell and Charles Albert fill the boutique’s cases.

For more information, visit Sterling Boutique on Facebook.