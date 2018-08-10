× Expand Photo courtesy Sassy Jones

Charis Jones has opened a new location of her accessories company, Sassy Jones, at 316 E. Grace St. With roots as an online boutique, the business has expanded into a retail-therapy hub aimed at producing high-quality, trendy accessories for everyday wear. The shop offers accessories including jewelry, handbags, sunglasses and turbans.

“Every accessory is named in house, and we write a description along with it. Each piece carries a personality, and that is the Sassy experience,” Jones says.

Prices range from $15 to $70.