Consciously Fashionable

Fashion has often been regarded as frivolous and trivial, but if there is anything recent events at this year's RVA Fashion Week (RVAFW) has shown us, it's that fashion in our day and age is anything but. Those who attended Wednesday’s Dress for Success Central Virginia sixth annual fundraiser fashion show, “Recycle the Runway,” and Thursday’s Ethical Fashion Showcase at Maymont were shown how fashion can have a positive impact on our lives in a socioeconomic and environmental manner.

Wednesday night at “Recycle the Runway,” the nonprofit Dress for Success Central Virginia challenged designers to repurpose garments deemed unwearable for their clients and create couture, runway-ready pieces, which in turn were judged by a panel of judges, who awarded a cash prize.

Out of 12 designers, the judges gave honorable mentions to two designers, Elyse Redding and Tanesha Brown. Redding created three very architectural, abstract looks that were remarkably wearable, incorporating kaleidoscopic fabric, faux-fur details and cuts of fabric stitched together in unexpected ways that made the eyes travel. Brown created three feminine pieces that were body-conscious and color-blocked.

The overall winner of the contest was April Ward, who created two pieces reminiscent of looks one would find in the movie "Black Panther," as well as a full-length, neutral-colored ball gown with black floral details.

The Ethical Fashion Showcase “was meant to charge everyone to think about where their clothes are made,” says Soliel Paden, the organizer of the show.

First, 16-year-old designer Mateo Ascencio Silvan showed well-constructed pieces made out of recyclable materials including Cheeto bags, cupcake liners, trash bags, recycled denim and plastic. We then saw looks from the resale clothing store Ashby of Carytown, representing the idea of "one man’s trash is another’s treasure" with their affordable selection of resold pieces.

Just about every look from Tangee’s Closet by Tangee Jones garnered loud gasps from the audience, with crocheted looks made from upcycled yarns from estate sales, thrift stores and yard sale blankets. La Petite Boutique was a dreamy vision of avant garde statement pieces from various designers made of organic cotton and linen, and bamboo/eco-printed pieces from local designer Katherine Brenner.

Kamala Bhagat showed an extraordinarily chic and luxurious collection of looks, all made from a biodegradable fiber called jute, most commonly referred to as “the golden fiber” because of its many environmentally friendly features. Her looks were accessorized with intricate wooden necklaces and geometric wooden bags.

If these shows are any indication of what is to come this weekend, we are in for a real treat for the rest of RVAFW.