RVAFW Recap

During the RVA Fashion Week (RVAFW) kickoff social on April 23, six-year veteran model Kay Woodson dispensed a little advice: “Stay the whole show!” After attending Friday’s New to RVA Designer Showcase and Saturday’s 10th Anniversary Runway Show, I would say she was right.

× 1 of 19 Expand Sky Welkin × 2 of 19 Expand Talia Addie × 3 of 19 Expand Talia Addie × 4 of 19 Expand Creation Lords × 5 of 19 Expand Creation Lords × 6 of 19 Expand Creation Lords × 7 of 19 Expand Creation Lords × 8 of 19 Expand RaShaun Emmanuel × 9 of 19 Expand RaShaun Emmanuel × 10 of 19 Expand Joshua Devon × 11 of 19 Expand Joshua Devon × 12 of 19 Expand Joshua Devon × 13 of 19 Expand Joshua Devon × 14 of 19 Expand Loy With Love × 15 of 19 Expand Loy With Love × 16 of 19 Expand Loy With Love × 17 of 19 Expand Loy With Love × 18 of 19 Expand Vixxen × 19 of 19 Expand Vixxen Prev Next

In the first half of the New to RVA Designer Showcase, streetwear with cutouts, crop tops, distressed denim and hand-drawn graphics went down the runway. Talia Addie was a standout with her updated ’90s-inspired pieces incorporating velvet, dramatic floral prints, and shimmery pants and dresses.

The fairy tale began after the intermission, with designs by RaShaun Emmanuel, whose collection was inspired by Cinderella as well as Elsa from “Frozen.” Joshua Devon’s collection showed a high-fashion take on James Bond and the Bond Girl and included innovative men’s suiting and languid gowns. Loy With Love and Vixxen also showed evening looks that were sexy and bold.

× 1 of 30 Expand Angelia's Couture × 2 of 30 Expand Angelia's Couture × 3 of 30 Expand Angelia's Couture × 4 of 30 Expand Angelia's Couture × 5 of 30 Expand Angelia's Couture × 6 of 30 Expand 707 Fine Suits × 7 of 30 Expand 707 Fine Suits × 8 of 30 Expand Destiny Howard × 9 of 30 Expand Destiny Howard × 10 of 30 Expand Dreamin' Diamonds × 11 of 30 Expand Dreamin' Diamonds × 12 of 30 Expand Dreamin' Diamonds × 13 of 30 Expand Dreamin' Diamonds × 14 of 30 Expand Dreamin' Diamonds × 15 of 30 Expand House of Laposh × 16 of 30 Expand House of Laposh × 17 of 30 Expand Iconic × 18 of 30 Expand Iconic × 19 of 30 Expand Tailor × 20 of 30 Expand Tailor × 21 of 30 Expand Tailor × 22 of 30 Expand Tangee's Closet × 23 of 30 Expand Tangee's Closet × 24 of 30 Expand Tangee's Closet × 25 of 30 Expand Tangee's Closet × 26 of 30 Expand To Free Your Style × 27 of 30 Expand To Free Your Style × 28 of 30 Expand To Free Your Style × 29 of 30 Expand To Free Your Style × 30 of 30 Expand To Free Your Style Prev Next

Saturday night in The Jefferson Hotel’s rotunda, guests enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and then made their way to the Grand Ballroom for RVAFW’s final runway show.

The first half began with flowy aquamarine beach looks from To Free Your Style. Trunk Up and Tailor showed fun daywear with contemporary design details, and Dreamin’ Diamonds presented chic sportswear. Tangee’s Closet was a showstopper for a second time during RVAFW with her crocheted swimwear and thigh-high boots.

During the second half of the show, Angelia’s Couture surprised the audience when the first look, a dramatic white ruffle cape worn by a model, was converted into a skirt on the next model. Iconic 7, a new boutique at Stony Point Fashion Park, made an impression with surrealist pieces, and it was a delight to see Destiny Howard’s signature cape dress in a shimmery black.

The House of LaPosh did not disappoint with a collection of romantic jeweled dresses, including a last look with an abundance of tulle. To finish the show, 707 Fine Clothing showed bespoke suits that were designed to complement each model’s features.