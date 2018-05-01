RVAFW Recap

RVA Fashion Week wraps up with a designer showcase and 10th-anniversary runway show | Photos by Lechele Jackson

During the RVA Fashion Week (RVAFW) kickoff social on April 23, six-year veteran model Kay Woodson dispensed a little advice: “Stay the whole show!” After attending Friday’s New to RVA Designer Showcase and Saturday’s 10th Anniversary Runway Show, I would say she was right.

Sky Welkin

Talia Addie

Talia Addie

Creation Lords

Creation Lords

Creation Lords

Creation Lords

RaShaun Emmanuel

RaShaun Emmanuel

Joshua Devon

Joshua Devon

Joshua Devon

Joshua Devon

Loy With Love

Loy With Love

Loy With Love

Loy With Love

Vixxen

Vixxen

In the first half of the New to RVA Designer Showcase, streetwear with cutouts, crop tops, distressed denim and hand-drawn graphics went down the runway. Talia Addie was a standout with her updated ’90s-inspired pieces incorporating velvet, dramatic floral prints, and shimmery pants and dresses.

The fairy tale began after the intermission, with designs by RaShaun Emmanuel, whose collection was inspired by Cinderella as well as Elsa from “Frozen.” Joshua Devon’s collection showed a high-fashion take on James Bond and the Bond Girl and included innovative men’s suiting and languid gowns. Loy With Love and Vixxen also showed evening looks that were sexy and bold.

Angelia's Couture

Angelia's Couture

Angelia's Couture

Angelia's Couture

Angelia's Couture

707 Fine Suits

707 Fine Suits

Destiny Howard

Destiny Howard

Dreamin' Diamonds

Dreamin' Diamonds

Dreamin' Diamonds

Dreamin' Diamonds

Dreamin' Diamonds

House of Laposh

House of Laposh

Iconic

Iconic

Tailor

Tailor

Tailor

Tangee's Closet

Tangee's Closet

Tangee's Closet

Tangee's Closet

To Free Your Style

To Free Your Style

To Free Your Style

To Free Your Style

To Free Your Style

Saturday night in The Jefferson Hotel’s rotunda, guests enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and then made their way to the Grand Ballroom for RVAFW’s final runway show.

The first half began with flowy aquamarine beach looks from To Free Your Style. Trunk Up and Tailor showed fun daywear with contemporary design details, and Dreamin’ Diamonds presented chic sportswear. Tangee’s Closet was a showstopper for a second time during RVAFW with her crocheted swimwear and thigh-high boots.

During the second half of the show, Angelia’s Couture surprised the audience when the first look, a dramatic white ruffle cape worn by a model, was converted into a skirt on the next model. Iconic 7, a new boutique at Stony Point Fashion Park, made an impression with surrealist pieces, and it was a delight to see Destiny Howard’s signature cape dress in a shimmery black.

The House of LaPosh did not disappoint with a collection of romantic jeweled dresses, including a last look with an abundance of tulle. To finish the show, 707 Fine Clothing showed bespoke suits that were designed to complement each model’s features.

