RVAFW Recap

During the RVA Fashion Week (RVAFW) kickoff social on April 23, six-year veteran model Kay Woodson dispensed a little advice: “Stay the whole show!” After attending Friday’s New to RVA Designer Showcase and Saturday’s 10th Anniversary Runway Show, I would say she was right.
Sky Welkin
Talia Addie
Talia Addie
Creation Lords
Creation Lords
Creation Lords
Creation Lords
RaShaun Emmanuel
RaShaun Emmanuel
Joshua Devon
Joshua Devon
Joshua Devon
Joshua Devon
Loy With Love
Loy With Love
Loy With Love
Loy With Love
Vixxen
Vixxen
In the first half of the New to RVA Designer Showcase, streetwear with cutouts, crop tops, distressed denim and hand-drawn graphics went down the runway. Talia Addie was a standout with her updated ’90s-inspired pieces incorporating velvet, dramatic floral prints, and shimmery pants and dresses.
The fairy tale began after the intermission, with designs by RaShaun Emmanuel, whose collection was inspired by Cinderella as well as Elsa from “Frozen.” Joshua Devon’s collection showed a high-fashion take on James Bond and the Bond Girl and included innovative men’s suiting and languid gowns. Loy With Love and Vixxen also showed evening looks that were sexy and bold.
Angelia's Couture
Angelia's Couture
Angelia's Couture
Angelia's Couture
Angelia's Couture
707 Fine Suits
707 Fine Suits
Destiny Howard
Destiny Howard
Dreamin' Diamonds
Dreamin' Diamonds
Dreamin' Diamonds
Dreamin' Diamonds
Dreamin' Diamonds
House of Laposh
House of Laposh
Iconic
Iconic
Tailor
Tailor
Tailor
Tangee's Closet
Tangee's Closet
Tangee's Closet
Tangee's Closet
To Free Your Style
To Free Your Style
To Free Your Style
To Free Your Style
To Free Your Style
Saturday night in The Jefferson Hotel’s rotunda, guests enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and then made their way to the Grand Ballroom for RVAFW’s final runway show.
The first half began with flowy aquamarine beach looks from To Free Your Style. Trunk Up and Tailor showed fun daywear with contemporary design details, and Dreamin’ Diamonds presented chic sportswear. Tangee’s Closet was a showstopper for a second time during RVAFW with her crocheted swimwear and thigh-high boots.
During the second half of the show, Angelia’s Couture surprised the audience when the first look, a dramatic white ruffle cape worn by a model, was converted into a skirt on the next model. Iconic 7, a new boutique at Stony Point Fashion Park, made an impression with surrealist pieces, and it was a delight to see Destiny Howard’s signature cape dress in a shimmery black.
The House of LaPosh did not disappoint with a collection of romantic jeweled dresses, including a last look with an abundance of tulle. To finish the show, 707 Fine Clothing showed bespoke suits that were designed to complement each model’s features.