Good Gifting

From crafts to candles, coffee to coloring books, it’s easy to give a gift this season that says Richmond

Whether it's fine fashion, fun reads or handmade treasures, quality gifts that reflect our unique sense of style and place are readily available in the River City. Here’s a sampling.

The Bevan flannel shirt and The Ralston shirt jacket in army green, $165 & $225, both available at Ledbury; the Standard Como Jean by Shockoe Denim,$225, at Shockoe Atelier; the Dundalk reverse lace-up leather boot, $380, at Rider Boot (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Richmond silk-screened bandana ($8) and felt pennant ($10), Studio Two Three

Reindeer ornaments by Bobby Joe Small, $12, Gather Home & Garden

Stranger Beans coffee ($12) Blanchard’s Coffee for Chop Suey Books; Alexis Courtney mug ($32), Rosewood Clothing Co.; and Senta Achee berry mug ($42), Tiny Space

Ceramic jewelry dishes ($12) and snake hair pins ($45) by Drift Riot, at Dear Neighbor; My Pierced Heart diamond necklace in silver and 14k yellow gold ($1,400) by David Shea, at Compass Jewelry

Great North Woods candle ($36) by Square Trade Goods Co., at Yesterday’s Heroes; PAN! air purifying beeswax candle ($16), at Gather Home & Garden; and Cripple Creek candle ($26), at NA NIN

Leather bags ($130 each) by LeatherWoolLinen, at Verdalina

Knit hat ($74) and cowl ($124) from A Girl Named Leney, at Quirk Hotel

“The Artists Coloring Book Volume 2” by local artists ($29.95), “The House of Life,” by Shelley Briggs Callahan ($16) and “River City Secrets” (stories for young readers, $15), at Chop Suey Books

Fan flower roof tile and row house tea towels by Morris & Norris ($23 each), at Mongrel

