Good Gifting

Whether it's fine fashion, fun reads or handmade treasures, quality gifts that reflect our unique sense of style and place are readily available in the River City. Here’s a sampling.
The Bevan flannel shirt and The Ralston shirt jacket in army green, $165 & $225, both available at Ledbury; the Standard Como Jean by Shockoe Denim,$225, at Shockoe Atelier; the Dundalk reverse lace-up leather boot, $380, at Rider Boot (Photo by Justin Vaughan)
Richmond silk-screened bandana ($8) and felt pennant ($10), Studio Two Three
Reindeer ornaments by Bobby Joe Small, $12, Gather Home & Garden
Stranger Beans coffee ($12) Blanchard’s Coffee for Chop Suey Books; Alexis Courtney mug ($32), Rosewood Clothing Co.; and Senta Achee berry mug ($42), Tiny Space
Ceramic jewelry dishes ($12) and snake hair pins ($45) by Drift Riot, at Dear Neighbor; My Pierced Heart diamond necklace in silver and 14k yellow gold ($1,400) by David Shea, at Compass Jewelry
Great North Woods candle ($36) by Square Trade Goods Co., at Yesterday’s Heroes; PAN! air purifying beeswax candle ($16), at Gather Home & Garden; and Cripple Creek candle ($26), at NA NIN
Leather bags ($130 each) by LeatherWoolLinen, at Verdalina
Knit hat ($74) and cowl ($124) from A Girl Named Leney, at Quirk Hotel
“The Artists Coloring Book Volume 2” by local artists ($29.95), “The House of Life,” by Shelley Briggs Callahan ($16) and “River City Secrets” (stories for young readers, $15), at Chop Suey Books
Fan flower roof tile and row house tea towels by Morris & Norris ($23 each), at Mongrel