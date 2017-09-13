Growing Poppies

× Expand Photo by The Letter B Photography

Chelsea Hooper in August opened a second location of her home décor store, Red Poppy Pickin’, at 7328 Hancock Village Drive in Chesterfield. The new store is a divergence from her flagship location in Mechanicsville. Known for rustic and country-chic décor from a variety of vendors with their own spaces, Hooper says the Hull Street store features higher-end shabby-chic décor with a feminine flair.

“There’s going to be a lot of baby pink, fur, glamorous chandeliers, glass, glitter” she says.

You’ll find painted and repurposed furniture, candles, clothing, handmade jewelry and soaps. The furniture is mostly Hooper’s own pieces. She says she wants to expand the 1,800-square-foot store in the coming months.