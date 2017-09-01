Two-Wheeled Entertainment

× Expand Photo courtesy Pedego RVA

Buck Ward owns Segway of Richmond, RVA Trolley and RVA Gem Car Tours, and now he’s giving Richmonders one more mobile option to get out and see the city: Pedego RVA, which opened in July at 1301 E. Cary St. The store offers rentals, tours and purchases of Pedego electric bikes, which feature a motor, battery and pedal assist with the option to switch between manual pedaling and use of electric assist. Ideal for traversing the Virginia Capital Trail, the bikes reduce range anxiety.

“The electric bike gives people the freedom and the confidence to know they can go wherever they want,” Ward says. “You can get on these and go experience everything the city has in a fun way.”