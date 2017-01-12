Rustic and Ready

× Expand Inside Patina'd Grace (Photo by Nicole Cohen)

Husband-and-wife team Danielle and Erick Fitzgerald opened Patina’d Grace in the former U-Fab building on South Robinson Street in November. The two are licensed contractors, and they overhauled the space themselves, adding custom architectural elements including a mixed-wood hanging ceiling.

The business features an eclectic mix of rustic and industrial home décor and artwork to add interest to any space. Most of the items are from local makers and include the couples’ own pieces.

106 S. Robinson St., 447-4578 or patinadgrace.com