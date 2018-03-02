An Orange Addition

Orange has found a new home in Scott’s Addition. Formerly located above Urban Interiors in Carytown, Orange now has a space inside Sound of Music Studios at 1710 Altamont Ave.

“I just love the feeling of us being over here,” says owner Cathy Davis. “There’s a lot of creativity.”

The store, a hub for locally made art, decor and accessories, will continue to carry goods from the same local artists, but it will also bring in new talents along with some returning artists. A benefit of the new Scott’s Addition space is that the shop is able to carry furniture, something Davis had put on hold while located on the third floor of Urban Interiors.