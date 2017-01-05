× Expand Photo courtesy Need Supply Co.

Need Supply Co. has reopened in Carytown, and there have been some notable changes. Long aisles and added seating create a central gathering space.

“We wanted to have a community area, while still being a store,” says store manager Christina Campitell.

The removal of offices at the back of the shop adds an additional 1,000-plus square feet of retail space. The back of the space now houses Need’s new home-décor line, Life.

3100 W. Cary St. 355-4383 or needsupply.com