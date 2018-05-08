Mother's Day Gift Guide

× Expand Photo courtesy Muse Paintbar

Paint with Mom

For a gift you made yourself or a paint date with your mom, check out Muse Paintbar’s Mother’s Day sessions. This Willow Lawn studio at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, combines step-by-step painting instruction with food and drinks. A variety of classes will be held leading up to Mother’s Day including “A Mother’s Love” Family Day session for $25 on May 12, “Thanks, Mom” Custom Art session for $29 on May 12, and three different Mother’s Day sessions for $40 each on the actual holiday May 13. Wine and dine mom while creating your very own masterpieces. For a list of all upcoming sessions, click here.

Mother’s Day Celebration at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center

Celebrate mothers at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 W. Leigh St., on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy the museum’s new exhibitions and all moms receive a discounted ticket price of $8. Plus, moms are eligible for the door prizes: three gift basket giveaways filled with an assortment of items including a one-year membership to the BHMVA. The drawings occur at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and you must be present to win. For more information, click here.

Photo courtesy Burlap The Moment

Mother’s Day Sign in Burlap

Created by locally based Burlap The Moment, these prints with the names of children and birthdates are backed with cardstock and are ready to frame. Up to eight names and dates can be added. For a limited time, the Mother's Day print is on sale for $12 (regularly $15.) Visit the Etsy shop to order.

Studio Two Flea: Spring Thang

Find that perfect gift for mom or take her shopping at this handmade and vintage market at Studio Two Three in Scott’s Addition, 3300 W. Clay St., on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for local art, vintage items and other special Mother’s Day gifts. Plus, music by DJ Rattan (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), food from Panchito Taco Truck and MOM-osas (yes, mimosas for your mom.) Check out the live printing demos and bring the pet too as James Cogar, a Richmond cyanotype printer, will be on hand to take pet portraits and turn them into keepsakes. For more information, click here.

Photo courtesy House of Floralie

Mother’s Day Bouquet

House of Floralie at 1006 Lafayette St. has collaborated with Virginia-certified horticulturalist Ann Reid of Botanic Fleurs to create a beautifully arranged bouquet of local and regional flowers for mom. Created using blush, light green, and mauve tones, the bouquets are available for purchase at floralie.com and will be ready for pickup on May 12 between noon and 5 p.m. The bouquets cost $49.99. And while you’re at the shop, have a member of the staff create a thoughtful box of Mother’s Day goodies she’ll love including fragrant soaps, cookbooks, Lola James Harper candles, and delicious sweet treats. Prices vary based on the items included.

Photo by Nathan Acevedo

Mother’s Day Gift Box

What mom doesn’t love breakfast in bed? Whisk at 2100 E. Main St. has you covered with their Mother’s Day Gift Boxes for $15. It contains a mimosa macaron, coffee macaron, mini sweet bread pudding and an Everything croissant with chive cream cheese. Plus, receive 30 percent off specially selected wines including Gatao Sparkling Wine, Little Saint Malbec and Blue Bee Aragon 1904 Cider with the purchase of a Mother’s Day Gift Box. Prepayment is required and pickup is available on May 12 and 13. For more information, click here.

Treat her to Brunch

There are several Richmond eateries that hold a Sunday brunch and May 13 is no exception. Check out Richmond Mom’s 2018 Mother’s Day Brunch Guide to get details on local experiences happening this weekend.