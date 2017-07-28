Modern Men

× Expand Jenny Park Khem, left, owner of Action Cuts (Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck)

Barbershops have a new look and attitude.

That’s evident at Action Cuts in Scott’s Addition, where pampering and popcorn are part of the customer service package. And complimentary local brews, too, along with screenings of film trailers while you get a haircut, says Jenny Park Khem, owner of the barbershop (3007 W. Clay St., Suite B).

Their Director’s Cut includes a cut, shampoo, hot towel, a neck and shoulder massage, free snack and brew. “Men are coming in for pampering and are looking for an experience rather than a quick cut and go,” she says.

At High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor in The Fan, punk rock and pleasant banter are part of the experience.

“Nothing about who we are or what we do is forced or written in a “how-to” manual,” says David Foster, co-owner of the shop (112 N. Meadow St.). “We spend 45-plus hours a week with each other, so our chemistry is very much organic and family-oriented. We laugh, we listen to loud music. That’s us and we hope you like it.”

Music brought Foster to Richmond, which seemed like a natural landing spot for the punk rocker, because of the sense of environment and camaraderie that he found here. He’s trying to duplicate that feeling in his shop. For Foster, fads quickly fade, but quality is a constant. And so, the modern approach to his trade entails a balancing act, he says, “traditional technique blended with today’s elements of shape, style and know-how.”

After decades in which men’s grooming has gone by the wayside in favor of longer, shaggier styles, clean, sculpted looks are re-emerging. Sharp side parts, clean lines and sculpted pompadours are on trend and growing. Foster notes a resurgence in cuts derived from the 1920s and 1930s. “They never really went out of style,” he says.

At High Point, you can get a stylistic mash-up or hybrid, say a “quintessential classic clean cut or a tight sharp fade with a long top or pompadour,” says Foster.

“We know quality, and it’s our responsibility to marry traditional with modern with a nod to generations before us,” he says.

× Expand Photo by Mick Anders Photography

David Foster's Essential Grooming Tips for Guys

1. Invest in a hair dryer and a good brush. Tiny pocket combs are for children.

2. A small amount of quality hair product is much better than half a can of something from a drugstore.

3. Shampooing your hair regularly is great, but use conditioner afterwards.

4. If you’re growing a beard, maintain the perimeter (cheeks and neck) weekly. Don’t forget to trim your mustache. If you can’t do it, hire a professional.

5. As your beard’s length increases, use your tools from tip 1 to get the most out of your growth. While damp, brush down and blow dry. This straightens out tight curls and elongates your facial hair.