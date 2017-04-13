‘Mile of Style’ News

× Expand Ellman's Dancewear's new location (Photo by Jay Paul)

Cause for Celebration

Ellman’s Dancewear has a new home in the former Décor building at 19 S. Belmont Ave. (358-0655), which is double the size of its former location. The shop now has more dressing rooms, a pointe shoe fitting area and a large lounge/waiting area. Ellman’s celebrated its 69th anniversary in February. “Our longevity is due to the support of our loyal customers and staff members,” owner and Manager Rosemary Liberto says.

Byrd is the Word

After operating more than 20 years without a ticket price increase, the Byrd Theatre (2908 W. Cary St., 353-9911) increased its $1.99 ticket price to $4 in January. The hike includes a $1 facility fee for maintenance and restoration; there are plans to replace the old seats with wider, more comfortable ones and to install its first ADA-compliant restroom and wheelchair-accessible seating. Credit cards are now accepted.

New Location, Old Items

The Chiffarobe Antiques and Gifts (3451 W. Cary St., 353-2500) recently opened across from Urban Interiors. The store originated in Ashland, opening in 2012, but owner Carol Hofer wanted to work closer to her home in the Fan. “What sets us apart from other shops is our mix of real antiques and affordable gifts at all price levels,” she says.

Keeping the Faith

After 55 years in Carytown, Richmond Window Corp. moved to Henrico and its former space (2810-2816 W. Cary St.) was purchased by Area 10 Faith Community, a nondenominational church that meets Sundays at the Byrd Theatre. Lead Pastor Chris Barras says plans include renovating the property to offer space for staff, youth programs, community engagement and ministries. Phase I is set to begin this summer. “We’re excited to further anchor ourselves in Carytown and continue the work that we are so passionate about,” Barras says.

Counting Down the Months

A new restaurant called Eleven Months is opening in the space formerly occupied by Indian restaurant Curry Craft (2915 W. Cary St.), which closed in August. Hamooda Shami, owner of New York Deli and Don’t Look Back, says he aims to open the restaurant this spring. As of press time, his team was still in the early stages of branding and menu development with Campfire & Co., but Shami says the food will be “absurdly good.” “Chef [Mel] Oza and Curry Craft were amazing, but Eleven Months will be a different animal altogether,” he adds.

Fire and Ice

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream (2911 W. Cary St., 204-2387), which has operated since 1998, was closed for repairs after a fire broke out in its kitchen last November. No one was injured in the blaze, but all kitchen equipment was destroyed. The shop reopened April 1, and owner Beverly Mazursky says returning visitors can expect “spectacular new lighting and some painting will be done.” Mazursky adds that even though some décor changes are being made, the shop will still remain mostly the same as patrons remember with favorite ice cream flavors making a highly anticipated return.

Carytown Happenings

The Carytown Farmers Market 4/2

The market opens for its sixth year in the Wells Fargo lot at 3201 W. Cary St. Featuring delicious local food and craft artisans, it operates on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 29. carytownmarket.com

Romero Britto Exhibition 4/21-30

View the work of internationally renowned neo-pop artist, painter and sculptor Romero Britto at Chasen Galleries (3554 W. Cary St.). His art will be on display April 21-29. Meet the artist April 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. or April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. (RSVPs are required by calling 204-1048 or by emailing art@chasengalleries.com). chasengalleries.com

AlterNatives’ Bluegrass & Brews 4/23

There’s nothing better than a Saturday afternoon of amazing music, delicious food and great craft brews. AlterNatives (3320 W. Cary St., 342-5886) will offer all this plus other activities during its annual festival benefitting the Highland Support Project, a nonprofit helping empower communities in the Guatemalan Highlands. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Free entry. rvabluegrassandbrews.com

Carytown 10k 4/30

Put on your running shoes and participate in the Carytown 10k from 8 to 10 a.m. The race starts and ends at Cary Court and travels mostly on Cary Street and Grove Avenue. There will be a free, informal run for children at 7:30 a.m. Sign up at runsignup.com. $28 to $40 (price increases closer to race day). www.rrrc.org/events/carytown-10k-2017

Chalk Up the Town 5/6

Experience all the colors of spring when Chalk Up the Town returns to Carytown. This free event is open to everyone, so grab your chalk and create a sidewalk masterpiece or just come by to take in the artistic splendor. 1 to 4 p.m. carytownrva.com

MURRAYFEST 5/12-14

Is mom a Bill Murray fan? The Byrd Theatre has the perfect event for her, a film festival of favorites featuring Murray. The fest begins the Friday night of Mother’s Day Weekend at 7:15 p.m. (5/12). View classics including “Caddyshack,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Groundhog Day.” For screening times and more information, visit byrdtheatre.com

