And the Winner Is …

MediaNoche owner Jill Hammer (Photo by Jay Paul)

Jill Hammer’s pop-up has become a storefront.

Her artist collective and lifestyle boutique, MediaNoche, won Stony Point Fashion Park’s The Challenge: Battle of the Pop-Up, which earned her a rent-free storefront in the outdoor mall for six months, as well as a $500 merchandising package from KeithFabry.

“I’ve never been in a fashion park,” Hammer says. “It’s like you’re instantly a part of the community, and it’s been awesome.”

The contest was held over the summer by Starwood Retail Partners, which owns and operates the mall. Entries were judged on business strategy, creativity, best fit for the mall and likelihood of profitability.

MediaNoche features unique pieces from Richmond and around the country. Its eclectic inventory includes a wide variety of hats in styles from classic to steampunk, prints of Richmond locations from Vintage Outside, reclaimed leather handbags from Chicago-based Ransack Leather, and ceramic décor from Los Angeles-based Black Mountain Ceramics.

Hammer says she wants to highlight great independent art outside of a gallery setting at a range of price points.

The shop opened Nov. 11, the same day Stony Point held its community tree-lighting ceremony and opened its ice rink for the season.