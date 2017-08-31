More Mangos

× Expand Photo courtesy Mango Salon

Established in 2003, Mango Salon is now a favorite among locals for a salon experience with personalized attention. With that in mind, Mango is expanding its reach by opening its fourth location, a salon in the new GreenGate development at 201 Maltby Blvd., Suite B.

Cari Shannon, a spokeswoman for Mango, says the GreenGate locale was a good fit because of its “location and also the quality of the development and the other tenants.”

Mango is working with 510 Architects on the internal design of the nearly 2,600-square-foot space. Plans are still being finalized, but Shannon says there will be 12 stylist chairs and the company anticipates a spring 2018 opening. Later in 2018, Mango’s flagship location at 123 Libbie Ave. will relocate across the street to the new Westhampton on Grove mixed-use development.