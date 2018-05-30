Made in America

× Expand Shockoe Atelier's denim jeans are made in Shockoe Bottom.

On Saturday, June 2, local denim company Shockoe Atelier will host an American-made pop-up event featuring brands that are manufacturing their products in the United States. Companies based in Richmond and from across the country will be present.

Shockoe Atelier co-founder Anthony Lupesco says the pop-up event stemmed from the desire to promote other independent businesses that maintain the practice of production within the U.S. “They’re all brands that we really like, and they make their products with a similar kind of philosophy as we do,” he says.

Having traveled the country participating in pop-up shops within other businesses, Lupesco says he’s become good friends with many other brands, some of which will be in attendance during the Shockoe Atelier event. “We wanted to invite them to show their products in a more intimate environment,” he says.

Among the businesses participating in the event are Maine Mountain Moccasin, producing hand-sewn footwear based in Maine. “They’re one of the last shoemakers in the country,” Lupesco says.

Krammer & Stoudt is a menswear company based in New York. “Krammer & Stoudt are using a lot of these factories in New York that have been in business for a long time, and they’re keeping that tradition going,” Lupesco says.

Richmond-based Loose Ends Embroidery creates custom items and will be on hand during the event to embroider Shockoe Atelier apparel as well as items that customers bring in. “[The owner] actually does it pretty quickly,” Lupesco says.

Other companies include American Trench, whose products include a trench coat made in New Jersey, socks knit in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and cashmere hats created in Texas. North End Bag Company, based out of Virginia Beach, produces leather and canvas bags and aprons. Richmond-based companies include Square Trade Goods Co., which sells candles, reed diffusers and other lifestyle goods. Dayberry Brooms are handcrafted brooms made by Roaring Pines owner Drew Dayberry. Join or Die knives are handcrafted blades created by local craftsman Brent Stubblefield.

Shockoe Atelier has achieved national recognition for its high-end denim jeans, produced inside its Shockoe Bottom shop on South 15th Street. Lupesco learned the trade from his own parents, who have more than 40 years of experience in luxury menswear, and he adheres to a philosophy of high-quality manufacturing done locally. He’s currently promoting his “Made by Immigrants in the USA” campaign, which he says gives more visibility to the Americans Shockoe Atelier employs in their shop, most of whom are immigrants.

“We decided to really focus on the people who work here, who are actually making the jeans. Even my parents are immigrants,” Lupesco says. “When you think of 'made in America,' you think of a white guy with a beard and tattoos, but the truth is a lot of the people who are actually making [products in America] are immigrants and usually women, and we thought it was important to highlight them just to be honest about who we are.”

The American-made pop-up event will be held Saturday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Shockoe Atelier, 13A S. 15th St.