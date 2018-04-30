Poetry in the Cards

× Expand A sample from Page Stationery's Love Her Wild Atticus Collection of letterpress cards (Photo courtesy Page Stationery)

Atticus, the masked poet and Instagram sensation, has entered into a collaboration with Page Stationery, the Richmond-based online retailer and wholesaler. The result, the Love Her Wild Atticus Collection of letterpress cards, launched in January.

Katie Schaeffer, director and ringleader for Page Stationery, came across one of his poems last summer. “It just grabbed me,” she says. “He had over half a million Instagram followers.” She ordered his poetry collection, “Love Her Wild,” and from there the cards were born, featuring selections from the book.

There are 15 different cards, all handcrafted and available for $5 each. Look for the collection to grow, with the addition of mini notebooks and calendars in May.

pagestationery.com