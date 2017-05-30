Popping Tags

× Expand Children’s apparel designer Anthony Bryant is also a disc jockey, and works part time for upscale men’s retailer Ledbury. (Photo by Sarah Walor)

The co-founder of online children’s apparel company Little Nomad and father of two girls, Anthony Bryant co-creates gender-neutral fashion for kids. Little Nomad (littlenomadshop.com) began as a blog for his family, but slowly evolved into an apparel business. He and his wife, Nora, (who holds a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in early childhood development) noticed that the clothing options available for their girls — Devan, 4, and Myka, 2, — were gender-specific and somewhat stereotypical in the colors, images and messages printed on them. In an effort to provide stylish clothing without promoting gender stereotypes, the couple created Little Nomad.

Anthony Bryant is also a disc jockey. He considers himself an open-format DJ, but admits he has a passion for hip-hop. That passion is reflected in the clothing line, with T-shirts printed with sayings such as the Slick Rick lyrics, “Hey young world the world is yours” and Outkast’s song title “So Fresh, So Clean.”

In addition, Anthony Bryant works part time at luxury men’s retailer Ledbury, which he says has helped him realize the importance of e-commerce. He also works part time for the nonprofit Robinson Theater Community Arts Center.

The Bryants raised funds to open a brick-and-mortar shop for Little Nomad through an Indiegogo campaign that ended May 9. Anthony Bryant says the shop will house “Little Nomad and different children’s brands that you normally don’t find in this area,” highlighting Richmond makers as well. He describes the shop as an eclectic mix of books, toys, novelty gifts and more.

Here are a few of Anthony Bryant’s favorite local items for children:

× 1 of 3 Expand Vans Sk8-Hi and Authentic Shoes, $40 at Saxon Shoes: The Sk8-Hi line is an “old school”-inspired high-top, while Authentic features the more renowned classic Vans design. “The Hi’s are great because they have the zipper in the back and the “fake out” laces or Velcro straps — one less shoe for teachers to tie!” (Photo by Justin Vaughan) × 2 of 3 Expand “Ada Twist, Scientist,” by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts, $17.95 at BBGB Tales for Kids: This New York Times best-selling picture book follows a curious girl as she and her family learn to positively channel that curiosity. “Our daughter Myka is very inquisitive, so we can fully relate.” (Photo by Justin Vaughan) × 3 of 3 Expand Melissa & Doug Giddy Buggy Flashlight, $13.99 at The Toy Center: This is a quirky bug-shaped tool. “The flashlight has been great to use outside in the evening for exploring around the yard. Devan likes to use hers as a night light when she’s looking at books in her bed.” (Photo by Justin Vaughan) Prev Next