Nomads No More

Online children’s apparel company Little Nomad has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop, at 104 W. Broad St., next to Virginia Repertory Theatre. Shop owners Anthony and Nora Bryant, who are parents to two young girls, noticed the clothing available to their daughters was somewhat stereotypical in style, color and printed messages, so they created their own line of apparel to remedy the situation. They also sell items from local and national vendors.

“We’re going to be doing clothes, toys, books and gift items for the home and it’s going to be predominantly kid-driven stuff, but there will be a few pieces in there for adults,” Anthony Bryant says.