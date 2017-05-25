Pop-Up Posh

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ledbury

Head to Ledbury (793-8569 or ledbury.com) at 315 W. Broad St. this month for the Peter Nappi pop-up shop and its premium leather shoes. The footwear is designed in owner Phillip Nappi’s Nashville, Tennessee, store and handmade in Italy.

Ledbury CEO Paul Trible says selections of men’s and women’s shoes will be available at the luxury men’s apparel shop during the event, which runs May 5-31. Ledbury does not stock shoes, but Trible notes that customers will request suggestions for obtaining shoes that complement their Ledbury apparel. “This is an opportunity for them to put together a full outfit for the very first time when shopping at Ledbury.”