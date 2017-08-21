Menswear With a Story

× 1 of 4 Expand Siblings Mike and Rachel Anderson, Jackson and James owners (Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck) × 2 of 4 Expand Designer menswear selections inside Jackson & James (Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck) × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck Prev Next

Siblings Mike and Rachel Anderson decided several years ago they wanted to start a business in Richmond.

“It’s just a hotbed of creativity outside of New York,” he says. “I think for creatives this is probably the hottest spot to live on the East Coast and so we’re like, ‘we need to just tap into that — what does Richmond need?’”

Anderson says he and his sister wanted to start a menswear company featuring quality brands from producers unavailable elsewhere in Richmond. “We wanted it to be a destination.”

The siblings liked Scott’s Addition, and in May opened their business, Jackson & James (jackson-james.com, 804-480-1154) in a new space at 3200 Rockbridge St. next to the new Brenner Pass restaurant. He came to the business after working nearly 20 years in banking, and she previously had a career in public relations and marketing.

The apparel is geared toward everyday wear. Button-down, short-sleeved shirts and sharp jeans hang from racks. Anderson says most of the clothing compliments jeans, even the sport coats.

Brands include Raleigh Denim, well-crafted designer jeans made from all American sourced materials, from a husband-and-wife team from Raleigh. There are designer shirts from Los Angeles-based company Kato’ that utilize Japanese fabrics providing comfort and durability. They also stock items from United By Blue, a Philadelphia-based company that vows to remove a pound of litter from oceans and waterways globally for each of its items sold.

“Part of the whole destination [shop] is we want to have cool products that we can share with [customers] and if they’re willing to spend 20 or 30 minutes here, we can talk to them about the story behind the denim or the shirt or why the fabric is unique,” Anderson says.

Richmond-based Maven Made created a special denim wash for the store. Jackson & James also carries custom razors from Quills Confectionery and Woodworking that have handles made from wood salvaged from a Shockoe Bottom warehouse.

Accessories including belts, ties, wallets and a few home goods including candles are available. Apparel prices range from $50 to $260. The inventory will change monthly.

“Folks, I think, really are investing in that whole idea of buy a little bit better, buy less often,” Mike Anderson says. “This is really high-quality stuff that’s going to endure not just because it’s well-made and five years from now you’ll still love it and be able to wear it, but also five years from now you’ll pull it out of your closet first because it goes with everything you have, it fits you, and it’s not throwaway fashion.”