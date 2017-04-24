Sanitary Station

× Expand Photo by Kip Dawkins courtesy Baby Change-N-Go

When Brenda Lee and Mahnaz Moosa ended up changing their adopted twin sons’ diapers on the floor of a public restroom in Henrico County, a business was born.

That day in 2014, they knew they needed a convenient, sanitary solution to changing diapers in a public facility.

“We just ran into too many situations where there either weren’t changing stations or there were improper facilities,” says Brenda Moosa.

So, the Moosas scribbled a design on the back of an envelope, and now they have a device, the Baby Change-N-Go.

It’s a portable changing table that hangs from a bathroom stall and folds up to fit in a diaper bag or stroller. It holds up to 40 pounds, and has a safety belt and netting to prevent a child from rolling out. Brenda Moosa notes you should never leave a child unattended in this or any other changing table.

The Moosas launched their product in March 2016. The changing tables are available in boutiques across the nation, and through Amazon.com.

The product has drawn national attention, courtesy of the syndicated television news magazine “Inside Edition,” which visited the couple in late February. “It is a great American dream to be able to think of something that’s needed and take it to market and be successful,” Brenda Moosa says. “[Spreading the word] is how we get out there and how we get our product on the market.”

Baby Change-N-Go is available in three colors and costs $99.99. For more information or to order, visit babychangengo.com.