The Final Countdown (to the Holidays)

× Expand The Brunch Market (Photo by Julianne Tripp)

Holiday celebrations are upon us, but there’s no need to fret — there’s still time to score some fantastic gifts at local makers marts and holiday pop-ups happening this weekend. Here’s a sampling.

The Holiday Market at Chairlift mixes delicious bites and sips with holiday shopping. Chairlift at Brenner Pass in Scott’s Addition serves up coffee, pastries, sandwiches and more along with wine, beer, cheese and charcuterie. Join them today (Dec. 15) from 5 to 8 p.m. to snag some gifts from local makers including Tulip and Bear, Open Studio, and Little Nomad. 3200 Rockbridge St.

Head to 3404 Semmes Ave. for the RVANest Art, Craft & Vintage Holiday Market running through Dec. 31. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow (Dec. 15-16) and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 17). More than 70 local artists are represented with wares from sculpture, paintings and pottery to jewelry, body products and clothing. There’s also an eclectic selection of vintage antiques mixed with modern home décor.

Live music from Richmond guitarist Nick Faulconer will accompany the food and craft vendors at The Ashland Farmers Market tomorrow (Dec. 16) from 9 a.m. to noon. Along with locally sourced produce and meats, baked goods and other gifts will be available. 121 Thompson St.

This is the last weekend of the annual Holiday Crafters Showcase at Westchester Commons in Midlothian this weekend, Dec. 16-17. Cross everyone off your list with unique artisan goods including jewelry, photography, crocheted gifts and more. The showcase is located at 153 Perimeter Drive between Dress Barn and Office Max. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 17.

The Market RVA is holding a Holiday Market every weekend in December at Chesterfield Towne Center. Browse unique local artisan wares including candles, cosmetics, art and more. The market is open from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. 11500 Midlothian Turnpike.

Join Sheppard Street Tavern for their inaugural Local Artist Holiday Craft Bazaar, held Dec. 16 and 17 from noon to 4 p.m. Brunch and happy hour specials are on tap as you browse local art, ornaments, cards and more. 2922 Park Ave.

Check out two holiday markets at Vasen Brewing Co., the Winter Market with music by Lobo Marino on Dec. 16 and Maker Market on Dec. 17. Grab a craft beer and purchase some locally made gifts at both of these events. The hours run 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 1 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. 3331 Moore St.

The last holiday Brunch Market of the season will be held this Sunday (Dec. 17) at 3023 W. Marshall St. in The Urban Roost Event Space next to Lunch/Supper. Head over from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for artisan goods including soaps from the Naked Goat Soap Co., handcrafted skin care items from Mac’s Smack, jewelry from While Odin Sleeps, stationery from Ethereal Calligraphy, and many more locally produced items. Be sure to grab a specialty biscuit and drink as you listen to music, and say hello to the team from Richmond magazine, too.

The Center of the Universe Brewing Co. is holding its Christmas Market this Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. Grab a craft brew as you browse from 13 vendors including CapWorks, Liberatus Jewelry and Gifted RVA. Jazz renditions of holiday songs will be performed by Jim Fab and Jim Jones as you shop. Ten percent of beer sales and 100 percent of the vendor fees benefit Girls for a Change, an organization working to empower girls. 11293 Air Park Road.

There’s nothing like a good book when it comes to a thoughtful gift, but Chop Suey Books in Carytown is meshing books with other locally made goods for their annual holiday Bizarre Market. The event runs through Dec. 24, but stop in this weekend 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15-16, and noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 for ceramics, toys, leather goods, artwork and more. 2913 W. Cary St.

MADE is a Carytown holiday pop-up shop that opened today for its last run of dates showcasing local makers and will close Jan. 1 (so any belated holiday gift givers can rejoice.) A collaboration between Scout Design’s Angeline Robertson and Charley Foley and the team behind Clementine and Ashby, these unique gifts highlight local artisans with profits benefiting Richmond arts programs. Bonus: gift wrapping is complimentary. The store is located at 3007 W. Cary St. next to World of Mirth and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bonus event:

Bring the kids to the South of the James Farmers Market tomorrow (Dec. 16) for the Guess Who Will Visit event. Santa will be visiting the market, so let him know your last-minute holiday present wishes as you do some last-minute shopping of your own among the local vendors. The market runs 9 a.m. to noon. Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave.