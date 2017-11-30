Western Style

The holidays are upon us, and the West End is bubbling over with new and creative gift-giving ideas. You can find something for anyone, from confections to please a sweet tooth to new accessories for the delight of your friends. The array of gifts is great, but even better, the people behind their products put passion into their work, giving the gifts you give a little extra love. Here’s a sampling:

Gearharts Fine Chocolates (306-B Libbie Ave., 804-282-1822)

Petite chocolates containing honeycomb make the guest room of any home feel a little more welcoming, while a basket of dark chocolate bars and truffles may be just what you need to make your sweetheart feel adored. Gearharts Fine Chocolates has a variety of options, both large and small. Each confection is handmade in the Charlottesville location, and the chocolate is sourced from around the world. On Fridays, stop in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. during happy hour for a discounted price on up to four chocolates. You can also schedule a pairing and see just what chocolates pair well with local alcoholic beverages.

Lazy Daisy Gift Store (12020 W. Broad St., 804-364-2320)

In August of 2011, the husband and son of Lazy Dazy owner Michelle Leshok were killed. In this time of grief, Leshok opened the store to spread joy, and it blossomed. The Lazy Daisy now has four locations where its logo, designed by Leshok's current husband, can be seen: a picture of her late son blowing on a dandelion. The Lazy Daisy Gift Store on West Broad Street in Short Pump offers room after room of unique products. The consignment store houses many different artists and businesses, but the shop flows as one, offering hundreds of gift options. Products range from furniture made of repurposed barn wood to monogrammed jackets, hand-made pillows, and insulated, stemless glasses for the wine lover in your life.

Collared Greens (Short Pump Town Center, 11800 W. Broad St., 804-716-6455)

Many preppy menswear companies mark their products with an American flag, even though they were manufactured elsewhere. But Richmond-based Collared Greens is different. “What's special about us is that we put flags on our stuff and it is actually made in the U.S,” says Nicole Huddleston, store manager. The Short Pump flagship store opened in October after a move from Grove Avenue. They specialize in silk bow ties and neck ties. “It makes good gifting,” says Huddleston.

Nellie George (5714 Grove Ave., 804-288-0894)

This shop takes its name from French bulldogs Nellie and George, who call the boutique home during business hours. You’ll find high-end contemporary women's clothing for all ages at price points from $50 or less for gifts to dresses at more than $100. Look for trunk shows that will bring work from jewelers and artists not usually offered in the shop, including the Julie Vos Jewelry Line, available Nov. 29-Dec 2.

Apothec (412 Libbie Ave., 804-441-1508)

Walking down the steps to Apothec is much like Alice must have felt when she tumbled into Wonderland. Scents overwhelm the senses and bottles of natural ingredients line the shelves in this underground shop. Behind the counter, owner Tricia Boor and her team, Paula Everett and Andrea Post, create all-natural products for the body and home. Products include candles, bug spray, lotions and infused honeys. Customers may select from what's on display or personalize their own. Boor has high hopes for her products and passion for her work, sometimes staying up until 2 a.m. making candles. Boor wants to “provide people with all natural products that not only look good and smell good but also have a myriad of medicinal benefits.”

On U. Jewelry (6802 Patterson Ave., 804-288-1587)

On the second floor of what was once a private residence, Greg Silvestri and his wife, Donna, create “fun, eclectic, upscale jewelry.” For 15 years, the couple has found inspiration in antique and vintage materials and have created works with everyday items such as buttons and beads. They have found items that they have incorporated into their works from their travels, both domestic and around the world.

Midnight Brewery (2410 Granite Ridge Road, Rockville, 804-719-9150)

“Everyone has different styles and taste buds. Palates are different.” This is what Midnight Brewery owner Trae Cairns knows and bases his work on. Beer isn't for everyone, so don't base your opinion on one beer that may or may not fit you. Midnight Brewery releases a new beer on the first Saturday of each month.

Cairns and his team work on the next year’s brewing list the entire year before to make sure they release different beers for different types of tastes. If your favorite can only be found on tap, they fill pints, growlers and crowlers as well as six-packs. The family-owned brewery is “a fun environment, and you get to meet a lot of cool people,” according to Cairns.