Kickin’ Coveralls

After a successful Kickstarter campaign in November, look for more American-made women’s work wear from Richmond-based Handyma’am Goods.

Handyma’am’s Kickstarter goal was $40,000, but they raised $68,533, which allowed them to boost the production run at a women-owned factory in Maine. The company also was able to add new colors, sizes and design improvements on their staple items. Co-founder and designer Bella Weinstein says the extra funding also puts Handyma’am in a prime position to develop new garments for the spring season.