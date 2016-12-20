Forest in Frame

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Fralin Art and Frame (467-1867 or fralinartandframe.com) has moved from Carytown to 3412 Semmes Ave. in Forest Hill.

“It’s a nice neighborhood with good people and the building [on Semmes] needed renovation, but it was just perfect for what we were doing,” says the business owner, John Fralin. He had the building gutted and then built short divider-type walls to section off his workshop and sales space while still keeping an open layout.

The company specializes in custom framing and museum artwork framing. “People come from all over the city, the state and the East Coast for some of the specific things we do, so that makes our location sort of not that relevant, although we did land in a beautiful spot,” says Fralin.