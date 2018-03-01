Femme Finds

×

Women’s Rights Are Human Rights hand-silk-screened T-shirt by Studio Two Three, $15, Studio Two Three | female pen-and-ink drawings on habanero-salt-and-espresso chocolate bars by Brooklyn Bonnie Collection, $5 and $9, Dear Neighbor | I’m a Girl What’s Your Super Power? star pencil/cosmetic bag made of recycled materials by Blue Q Bags, $6, World of Mirth | Rosie the Riveter wood key chain by Letter Craft, $6, World of Mirth; We Can Do It pug patch by Badge Bomb, $8, and Rosie the Riveter Chicks Kick Ass pinback button by Ephemera-inc.com, $2, both at Mongrel | Feminist With a To-Do List in black and gold by Word Forward, $25, World of Mirth | “HER: Meditations on Being Female” by Marjorie Salvaterra, Foreword by Roxane Gay, $50, Quirk Gallery | Pearl and crystal studs on card stock featuring Nina Simone, M.I.A. and Andra Day, $18, Quirk Gallery | Fight Like a Girl sailor ankle socks by Blue Q Socks, $10, World of Mirth (Photo by Julianne Tripp)