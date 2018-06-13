Father's Day Gift Guide

× Expand Photo courtesy Milk and Honey Luxuries

Best Daddy Ever Coffee Mug

This ceramic mug will remind Dad how much he’s appreciated every time he sips his morning coffee. Created locally by Milk and Honey Luxuries, it’s dishwasher-safe and available in an 11- or 15-ounce size. Plus, it’s customizable for those who prefer the terms Dad, Pop, Papa or another name in place of Daddy. Order soon, as three business days are recommended to ensure a Father’s Day delivery. The mugs cost $14 to $16. Visit the Etsy shop to order.

Father’s Day Keg ’n’ Oyster Fest

Head to Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408-2410 Ownby Lane, and treat Dad to oysters and beer during the Fifth Annual Father’s Day Keg ’n’ Oyster Fest, presented in partnership with Rappahannock Oyster Co. Arrive early, before the Rappahannock oysters and crab cakes run out, but there will also be food truck vendors including River City Wood Fire Pizza, Curbside Creations Food Truck, Gelati Celesti Ice Cream and more. Hardywood Oyster Stout will be available on draft and in cans to go. Plus, there’s live music from Americana group The Atkinsons and country and bluegrass musicians Red Light Rodeo. The event runs noon to 6 p.m. on June 17. Click here for more information.

Father’s Day Pop-up and Photo Session

Hosted by children’s apparel shop Little Nomad and casual men’s clothing store Jackson & James, this pop-up features great gifts for Dad at special discounts. Held inside Jackson & James’ shop at 3200 Rockbridge St., Suite 102, bring the family to have photos taken by Elizabeth Crea Photography, with a chance to win a framed 8-by-10 photo. A children’s craft area will also be available, where the kids can create their very own card for Dad. The event runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

× Expand Don’t forget a gift for Dad in the Lewis Ginter Garden Shop. The Tula gardener’s hat ($36), Nisaku Hori Hori knife ($42), "Vegetable Gardening in the Southeast" book ($19.95) and wooden owl keychain ($6.95) will outfit and inspire garden-loving dads. (Photo courtesy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

Father’s Day Weekend at Lewis Ginter

Join Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at 1800 Lakeside Ave. as they host a weekend of family fun. Partnering with the L.L. Bean Discovery School, clinics will be held on a first-come, first-served basis, including Wildlife Tracking, Camping With Kids and Kayaking. Check out activities and crafts in the Children’s Garden on June 16 and live music from the Jangling Reinhardts and a buffet-style cookout with food available for purchase at Bloemendaal House on June 17. Leashed dogs are allowed in the garden on June 16 only, and there’s even an Outdoor Adventures with Your Dog class available on that day. Plus, check out the up close and personal experience Butterflies LIVE! and the exhibition of outdoor paper sculptures “Origami in the Garden: Art by Kevin Box” while you’re at Lewis Ginter. Admission cost is $13, $11 for seniors, and $8 for children 3 to 12 (free for children under 3 and members). Click here for more information.

Richmond Pint Glasses

What dad wouldn’t enjoy sipping a cold brew on Father’s Day? And when there are so many locally produced beverages to choose from in Richmond, he’s going to want something nice to pour them into. The “Drink Richmond Beer” pint glass is exclusively available at Mongrel and hits the nail on the head with its messaging. There’s also an “RVA” printed pint glass and Richmond Places pint glass that lists the neighborhoods of the city. And if Dad favors bottled beer, he’s going to need an opener. Mongrel also has engraved wooden bottle openers as part of their line of Richmond products. They’re made from mahogany and stainless steel. The pint glasses cost $8.95, and the bottle openers cost $24.95. Click here for more information.

Buffet, Bourbon & Beer: A Father’s Day Celebration

For a barbecue buffet with a view, head to Kabana Rooftop at 700 E. Main St. on Sunday. Celebrate Dad with a barbecue rib buffet, bourbon specials and live music beginning at 1 p.m. Held June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the first 100 people to purchase a ticket receive early bird pricing at $24.29 each, which includes the unlimited barbecue buffet and a drink ticket. Pricing is $35.31 each after the first 100 tickets are sold. Tickets for those under 21 cost $18.73 and include the unlimited barbecue buffet. This is an all-ages event and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.