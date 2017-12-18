× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Alexis Courtney × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Alexis Courtney Prev Next

What began as a hobby is evolving into a larger business for freelance photographer (and Richmond magazine contributor) Alexis Courtney. Opening her online shop this month under the name East Clay, Courtney creates mugs, bowls, candlestick holders, soap dishes, lamp bases and other ceramic items that are functional and aesthetically pleasing.

“It’s a little more fun to make a decorative piece rather than just an eating or drinking vessel,” she says.

Courtney has been selling her ceramic products for two years out of Rosewood Clothing Co., 16 W. Broad St. Most items cost $25 to $60. She also accepts commissions.