Suiting Up

× Expand Shantell Malachi, founder and executive director of Dress for Success Central Virginia (Photo by Jay Paul)

When you enter Dress for Success Central Virginia, located on East Clay Street, it looks just like any other boutique, with racks of jackets, skirts, pants and blouses carefully placed for ease of selection. However, these garments are more than just a new outfit. They’re chances for women to better their lives and gain steady employment.

Behind the boutique lies a backroom where the real work takes place. There’s a career center that assists with everything from job searches to entrepreneurship. “People think [Dress for Success] is just a clothing closet, but the clothes are just a small part of it,” says Shantell Malachi, founder and executive director of Dress for Success Central Virginia.

The organization, which turns 6 this July, offers services in addition to its Suiting program, which provides clients with professional clothes. They include mentorship, assistance with obtaining a GED certificate, career coaching, even entrepreneurship advice — all skills needed to land a job or further a career.

“Our goal overall is to help the women in this area achieve economic independence,” says Malachi, adding, “More than 50 percent of women in Richmond are living at or below the poverty line.”

Malachi says the Central Virginia chapter has been able to assist close to 2,000 women since its establishment.

Monetary and clothing donations are accepted year-round, and pop-up sales of excess inventory are held periodically for the public.

For those interested in obtaining the services of Dress for Success Central Virginia, an appointment must be made by calling 804-234-3034. A referral is required to be eligible for the Suiting program.

Dress for Success Central Virginia will be at the Southern Women’s Show, held March 16-18. They will host a fashion show on March 17 using the nonprofit’s inventory, curated by Boutique Manager Jonathan Copeland, a Richmond magazine contributing stylist. Copeland will use in-season pieces donated to the chapter to demonstrate how you can be professional and chic on a budget.

The Southern Women’s Show is a weekend of shopping, health, fashion and beauty at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Admission is $12 at the door.

For more information on Dress for Success Central Virginia, stop by the chapter’s booth during the Southern Women’s Show or visit centralvirginia.dressforsuccess.org.