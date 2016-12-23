Close Knit Community

× Expand Photo by Kim Brundage Photography

If yarn is your specialty, make sure to stop by “Dances With Wool” in Midlothian. Nestled in the Sycamore Square Shopping Center, this store will not only sell you yarn, they’ll teach you how to use it, too. Its staff members are experienced in their craft and love to help beginners learn the basics or experienced knitters perfect their work.

“You want your visitor’s first impression to be ‘You’re welcome here’,” says business owner Debbie Floyd, a knitting veteran of almost 15 years.

The store offers classes for all skill levels in hopes the knitting community can come together in a “sit and chill” environment to do what they love. The store is at 1229 Sycamore Square off Midlothian Turnpike. 594-5849 or danceswithwoolrva.com.