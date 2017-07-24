× Expand Photo curtesy Customink

CustomInk, an online T-shirt design company, opened its first retail store in January, in Carytown at 3401 W. Cary St. Bailey Adrian, director of licensing and partnership development, says CustomInk chose Richmond for its first store because of its proximity to its headquarters in Northern Virginia, and because the city “could be representative of what we might see in other markets around the country.” What sets the in-store experience apart from online is that a customer can see products and speak with the company’s anchors (or sales associates). They can also assist with design.