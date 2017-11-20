Fantastic Finds: The Carytown Holiday Gift Guide

It’s the age-old question that always surfaces this time of year: “What do I get them?” Well, look no further than the “Mile of Style” to fulfill your gift-giving needs. We reached out to some familiar Richmond faces to get their picks for great luxury and budget-friendly presents. Whether your favored recipient is a music fanatic, pet lover, fashionista or foodie, consider these items courtesy of Carytown.
For the Culture Vulture
Gifts that will delight lovers of arts and entertainment
Compiled by Marc Cheatham
Marc Cheatham is the founder of The Cheats Movement blog and podcast, a melding of hip-hop culture and community that strives to better the region through art and culture. As a freelance writer and photographer, he has interviewed some of the most prominent figures in hip-hop, activism, business and politics. Follow Cheatham on Instagram @TheCheatsMovement.
Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable (USB & Analog), $130; Plan 9 Music (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
Noah-O & DJ Mentos “The Rain” album on vinyl, $23; Plan 9 Music (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
Wu-Tang Clan Mad Libs, $5; Mongrel (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
“The New York Times: 36 Hours, New York & Beyond,” by Barbara Ireland, $10; Need Supply Co.
Established in 2009, Herschel went from zero to 72 countries in six years. Herschel Supply Co. Sutton Cotton Twill Surplus duffle bag in tiger camo, $90; Need Supply Co.
(A Book Double) — “Richmond Independent Press: A History of the Underground Zine Scene,” by Dale M. Brumfield, $20; “The Hair Craft Project,” by Sonya Clark, $25, both at Chop Suey Books (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
For the Pet Lover
Gifts to please those who cherish their fur babies
Compiled by Mike Holland
Mike Holland is a managing partner of local event company MOSAIC Catering + Events. He co-founded the nonprofit FETCH a Cure after his dog Hannah’s battle with cancer. Realizing there was little information available on the subject, Holland teamed up with Ryan Traylor and Tonie Stevens to establish the organization, which promotes awareness of pet cancer and provides education to pet owners.
Ruffwear Backpack, $80; Walkabout Outfitter
Pumpkin Latte, $20; Dog Krazy
Animals for All Timeclocks, $48; Urban Interiors (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
Molly Mutt Huge Dog Bed Duvet Cover, $59; Dogma
WonderWoof BowTie Dog Activity Tracker, $96; Petco
This Earth-friendly gift kit for favored felines includes natural catnip. From the Field Purrrfect Deluxe Cat Toy Gift Set, $19; Dogma
For the Outdoors Enthusiast
Gifts for people who love to get outside and get moving
Compiled by Kickeroo (aka Jacob Maupin)
Kickeroo is the furry star of City Stadium, where he gets Richmond Kickers soccer fans hyped for their team.
Whether it’s a high-five from a kid or a rousing celebratory dance with the Kickers super fans, the Red Army, this boisterous kangaroo is always ready to cheer the home team to victory.
Deluxe Disc Golf Set, $50; One Eyed Jacques
Bloch Element Dance and Fitness Sneaker, $73; Ellman’s Dancewear
DoTERRA Essential Oils Muscle Soothing Blend, $56; Sacred Waters Holistic Spa & Boutique
Waboba Outdoor Bounce/Skip Ball, $10; World of Mirth
Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag, $150; Walkabout Outfitter
Carytown Bikes also offers free tune-ups for the first year after purchase. Cannondale Quick 4 Bike, $710; Carytown Bicycle Company
For the Epicure
Gifts for those who love to wine, dine and entertain
Compiled by Chauncey Jenkins
Chauncey Jenkins is the assistant general manager of the fine-dining restaurant Lemaire, located inside The Jefferson Hotel.
With a background in catering and bartending, he has held several positions in the Richmond dining industry.
(Gift these together) Claude Dozorme Stag Horn-Handle Cheese Knife and Spreader, $257; “Composing the Cheese Plate: Recipes, Pairings, and Platings for the Inventive Cheese Course,” by Brian Keyser and Leigh Friend, $22, both at Crème de la Crème (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
This kit includes four glasses, four notepads, four pencils, whiskey verbiage and tasting tips. Teroforma Whiskey Tasting Kit, $57; Mongrel
Frank Cornelissen Susucaru Magnum, $72; Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
Lake Champlain Chocolate Selection Gift Box, $30; For the Love of Chocolate
Wealth Pottery Yerba mate tea handmade ceramic cup, $35; Bombilla Yerba mate tea drinking filter silver straw, $21, both at CaryTown Teas (Photo by Nicole Cohen)
Kikkerland 3-Piece Wine Kit, $17; Ladles & Linens
For the Couture-Crazed
Gifts to delight trendsetters and fashionistas
Compiled by Jonathan Copeland
Jonathan Copeland is a Richmond-based fashion stylist and visual merchandiser, publishing entrepreneur, boutique manager for Dress for Success Central Virginia, and program leader at ART 180. He promotes the local fashion community by supporting designers and local retailers, and by fostering fashion talent in their creative pursuits.
“Suave in Every Situation:A Rakish Style Guide for Men,” by Gonzague Dupleix, $25; Crème de la Crème (photo by Dominic Hernandez)
McGuffin & Purpose Original McGuffin Desert Boot in Pony Skin, $525; Need Supply Co. (Photo courtesy Need Supply Co.)
Isabel Marant Tao quilted velvet coat, $1,850; Roan (Photo via isabelmarant.com)
These socks are made from organic, fair-trade cotton. Conscious Step Socks, $16; Ten Thousand Villages
RVA-inspired Mirror, $700; Orange (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
HUSH Medallion Necklace, $36; Lex’s of Carytown
For the Little Ones
Gifts that will have kids (and kids at heart) jumping with excitement
Compiled by Shannon Venable
Shannon Venable As the president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Richmond, Venable knows the importance of meshing learning through play for young, developing minds. Serving on the boards of Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond and the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, Venable has a lifelong passion for early childhood education and serving her community.
Crazy Cheese Puzzle, $10; Carytown Dolls & Bears
“Vampirina Ballerina,” by Anne Marie Pace, $10; bbgb Books (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
Melissa & Doug Chef Role Play Costume Set, $30; Carytown Dolls & Bears
Animal Set, $25; World of Mirth
“Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes,”by James Dean and Eric Litwin, $18; bbgb Books (Photo by Dominic Hernandez)
This robot has four interchangeable heads, which teach emotions and offer tactile play. Build a Robot, $31; World of Mirth
